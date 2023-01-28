Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Philadelphia Eagles win the NFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellPhiladelphia, PA
Thanh Long uses secret San Francisco kitchen for its famous garlic noodles
"My mom has been credited with bringing garlic noodle culture to the Bay Area."
matadornetwork.com
Try Soup Dumplings and Steamed Buns at These Beloved San Francisco Dim Sum Restaurants
San Francisco is home to the oldest (and first) community of Chinese immigrants in North America. Though Chinese people faced discrimination and exclusion (and still do) in the United States, resilient and hard working communities have taken root all over the country – only adding more richness and complexity to the culture of our country. San Francisco in particular has benefited greatly from the presence of Chinese families, not least of all because Chinese restaurants serve some of the best food in the city.
oaklandside.org
Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle
Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
nobhillgazette.com
San Francisco Cotillion Club Celebrates the 80th Debutante Ball
The ultimate social network was celebrated on December 22 as 27 debutantes took their curtsy during the 80th anniversary of the Cotillion Club of San Francisco. This old guard tradition, populated by founding families of Gold Rush–era San Francisco and the Peninsula (think: lumber, press barons, locomotives or silver mines), kicked off precisely at 10 p.m. as bandleader Laurent Fourgo fired up classic tunes (à la “A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody”) in the ballroom salons of the storied Palace Hotel.
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
sfstandard.com
Dad Fumes at Staff for Smoking Outside San Francisco Hospital Doors
Joe Souza is fuming over hospital workers smoking in front of his children and blighting his neighborhood with cigarette butts. The father of four says he’s walked through the mess almost every day for the past three years. Souza has lived in Lower Nob Hill for four years, and...
matadornetwork.com
For Fluffy Pancakes and Savory Croissants, Check Out These Breakfast Restaurants in San Francisco
A vacation to San Francisco might include a visit to Fisherman’s Wharf or a tour of Alcatraz, or perhaps a picnic in Golden Gate State Park. There are so many things to do in San Francisco, you’re going to need a detailed itinerary – and it should include where to grab breakfast so you’ll be fueled up for the day’s adventures. Breakfast in San Francisco looks like buttery pastries, soul food with a French twist, and spacious coffee shops. Once you’ve booked a comfortable San Francisco Airbnb and visited Umbrella Alley to get that perfect shot for your Instagram grid, check out these spots for the best breakfast in San Francisco.
SF is about to start issuing a lot more concealed carry permits; here's what that means
According to officials, San Francisco is also the first county in the Bay Area that is requiring concealed carry applicants to pass a psychological exam in order to be approved.
Chinese developer starts selling San Jose projects
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
What happened to San Francisco's Candlestick Park?
Was the concrete stadium just too darn cold?
sfarchdiocese.org
A family of vocations: Presentation Sister Mary Euphemia dies at 103
When Sister Mary Euphemia, PVBM, passed on to her eternal reward on Jan. 17, 2023, after an 85-year vocation, her death marked the end of a Catholic family dynasty of sorts in San Francisco. At 103 years and four months, Sister Euphemia was one of four sisters from a large,...
After eight years, the Mission gets a women-centric, queer neighborhood bar
Those of us who chose San Francisco as home, but weren’t lucky enough to grow up here, have each had to find our place: Our people, our neighborhood, our go-to bar. Malia Spanyol took the phrase “make yourself at home” to heart: She has built a network of spaces around the city where different communities can thrive, find safety or solace, or just have a rowdy good time.
beyondchron.org
Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?
The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
Former Top Chef San Francisco home for sale for $4.4M
The house is back on the market after it last sold in 2018.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
San Francisco restaurant worker fired after denying police pizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza restaurant worker was fired after several hungry San Francisco Police Department officers were denied service and told that they were “not welcome.” The pizza incident happened over the weekend, when emotions were high across the nation from a police beating video released by Memphis, Tennessee officials. Hundreds of marchers […]
$33.9 million in illegal cannabis found in massive Oakland raids
Authorities seized over $30 million worth of illegal marijuana and multiple guns.
44-year-old man shot, killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police say
The San Francisco Police Department said it was alerted of the incident by a ShotSpotter.
thehypemagazine.com
Oakland’s Bliss Mushrooms is Destigmatizing Psychedelics in Marginalized Communities
Based in Oakland, Bliss Mushrooms is a fast-rising luxury psychedelic company. What separates Bliss Mushrooms from the rest is its breakthrough inventory of ultra-high-quality psilocybin products that are Non-GMO, gluten-free, Vegan, and Fairtrade. All the products offered by the company are completely lab-tested and verified. Bliss Mushrooms offers a wide...
