FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
Warren man sentenced for federal drug charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who prosecutors said was selling fentanyl from his mother’s home was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison. Lynn Williams, 24, received the sentence from U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he pleaded guilty in October to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and tramadol and distribution of fentanyl.
Journalist discusses following local 50-year-old cold case
(WKBN) – Last week, we told you Boardman police finally closed a 50-year-old cold case: the murder of Brad Bellino. DNA evidence pointed to Joseph Hill, who later moved to California, where he died in 2019. Carolyn Berardino, a freelance journalist, has been following this story for years and...
New details: Names of 2 found dead in Mecca Twp. released
MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The names of two people whose bodies were found in Mecca Township on Tuesday have been released. Deputies from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the home on state Route 88 around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after a relative discovered Amber Barry, 35, and Eddie Parthemer, 55, deceased on the front porch.
Witness: Murder victim was hitting clubs, spinning tracks before shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On the last night of his life, Keimone Black was hitting the clubs with a lifelong friend, even spinning a couple of tunes at one of them as a DJ. Hours later he was wedged between a gas pump and the SUV he was driving, gasping for breath because of several gunshot wounds he sustained at a South Avenue gas station as his cellphone flashed the word, “Dad.” Black died from those wounds.
High bond continued for man in fatal gas station shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A high bond has been placed for a man accused in a deadly shooting outside a Youngstown gas station. Akeem Hargrove is charged in the December shooting death of Devin Bell that happened in a gas station parking lot off of South Avenue, near Interstate 680.
Coroner: Body found at I-80 exit in Hubbard Twp.; investigators looking for driver
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol found a body on the road at the I-80 exit in Hubbard Township Wednesday morning. The body was found at the 232-mile marker at I-80. The call came in around 7 a.m. about a car along I-80.
Local Dollar General employee accused of stealing $8.5K in gift cards
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Dollar General store employee in Boardman was accused of stealing thousands of dollars in gift cards on Monday. Tramane Thomas, 24, was arrested and charged with felony theft for seven different gift card theft transactions during the month of January from the store at the 200 block of Boardman-Canfield Road.
‘I’m 69 years old going on 70,’ Youngstown murder defendant declines plea deal, moving jury trial forward
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the trial of a Washington, D.C., man accused of a shooting death at a South Side gas station. Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case against Samuel Byrd, 69, who is charged with...
Police searching for missing man out of Columbiana County
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are searching for a 34-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks out of Wellsville. Jeremy Cranston was last seen on Saturday, January 14 in Wellsville. He was wearing a black coat and pants with white shoes on the last day he was seen. He has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Warren man hit, killed by snowplow truck
ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A man from Warren was killed in a snowplow accident Monday in Orwell. According to police, Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at about 2:30 a.m. at Kennametal on Penniman Road when he was hit by the truck that was backing up while laying down salt.
Route 62 back open after Hubbard crash
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Route 62 in Hubbard is back open Wednesday morning after it was closed briefly due to a crash in the area. It was closed briefly around 4 a.m. near the Truck World in Hubbard. Crews told First News that no injuries were reported.
FedEx driver stops route to help 9-year-old build snowman
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A FedEx Driver is being recognized for stopping to help a child build a snowman. Mike Ross was making deliveries in the Cortland-area last week when he spotted a nine-year-old girl rolling a huge ball of snow. Ross stopped what he was doing to help her push the rest of the snowman’s base.
‘It broke me, honestly’: Niles family returns from birthday celebration to find home on fire
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Derek Cummings and his wife were out celebrating both their son’s and daughter’s birthday when the fire started. “When I came and I saw it, it just broke me, honestly,” Derek said. His family now has to start over. They lost all...
Threats cancel classes for local school district
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Classes and extracurricular activities are canceled for students at Mercer Area School District on Wednesday due to threats being made the Tuesday evening. According to the school’s Facebook page, the district received two reports of threats through the Safe2Say Anonymous Reporting System, both referring to...
2 vacant buildings in downtown Niles to be demoed under new Ohio program
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio’s new Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program will provide the money to demolish two long-vacant buildings in downtown Niles. The former Robins Theater and Reisman’s Furniture buildings on South Main Street are among the 181 buildings in Trumbull County to be demolished through the program.
Garage total loss after fire in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A garage is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Warren. The Warren Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Summit Street NW around 5:30 a.m. for a structure fire. According to the Warren Fire chief, the detached garage...
Valley hair salon hosts shears seminar
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Scissors are one of the hair stylist’s most important tools. On Monday night in Austintown, group of 15 stylists attended a seminar that focused on shears. Knot Just Hair on Raccoon Road in Austintown hosted a representative for the California-based Hattori Hanzo Shears. A...
Mercer County restaurant property has new owner, new plans for future
WHEATLAND, Pa. (WKBN) — A popular Mercer County restaurant that closed in 2021 now has a new owner. Grove City’s Pat Artise now owns the Golden Apple Inn in Wheatland, which closed because its previous owners retired. Artise bought the building to acquire its liquor license. He transferred...
I-80 lanes open after tractor-trailer crash near Mercer
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — Lanes have reopened after a portion of Interstate 80 westbound was shut down Tuesday evening following a crash in Mercer County. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, all westbound lanes were closed for a few hours between Exit 15 – Route 19/Mercer to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route 18/Sharon/Hermitage).
Site of former Warren plant to face cleanup thanks to $1M in state grants
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren community members discussed how best to clean up an old industrial site in the city. More than $1 million in state grants will go toward the cleanup of the former Gasification Plant on South Main Avenue. The former Gasification Plant started operating in the...
