WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is said to have declined a match at WrestleMania 39. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE approached Austin about possible WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Austin turned down the opportunity to wrestle at the big event in April.
New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Jake DeArruda Fires Major Shots at Mayim Bialik

Jake DeArruda, who is the latest champion on Jeopardy!, has been taking some potshots at host Mayim Bialik. One of fhem had to do with who would be hosting during DeArruda’s tape week. He said that he and other contestants learned who their host would be. Once they found out it would be Ken Jennings, DeArruda said that “everyone collectively cheered” upon hearing Ken’s name.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Title Match Confirmed, Updated Line-Up

Chase University are set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The New Day Tag Team Invitational headlined Tuesday night’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT. Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeated The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) and the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the Triple Threat. Chase U will now be joined in the title match at Vengeance Day by Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey), Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince), and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) to make it a Fatal 4 Way.
Pat McAfee’s Return Legitimately Kept From Michael Cole, Corey Graves Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble

Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee’s return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
WWE RAW Review – 1/30/2023

This week’s Raw kicked off with a recap of Royal Rumble from this past Saturday. Speaking of the Royal Rumble here comes the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes as he makes his way down to the ring. Rhodes jokingly asks fans what they want to talk...
Former WWE Referee Defends Lack of Surprises at the 2023 Royal Rumble

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas offered his thoughts on the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE during his latest Reffin Rant video that was shared on Twitter. In the video, Korderas defended the lack of surprises in the match. He said, “People may say that the outcomes were predictable, but they...
Thunder Rosa Reveals Goal She Has When She Returns To AEW, Who She Wants To Work With

Thunder Rosa recently appeared as a guest on Steven’s Wrestling Journey for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about wanting to square off against Athena inside the squared circle, as well as how she wants to improve her promo skills.
Photo Of Off-Air Happenings After Royal Rumble Ended, Piper Niven On WWE Name Change

– For those who watched the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night, you likely noticed the ring name change for former women’s wrestling star Doudrop. The pro wrestling veteran is now going by her former ring name of Piper Niven. After debuting under her new ring name for the first time in the women’s Royal Rumble match this past weekend, the women’s wrestling star took to social media to comment on the change. “LONG LIVE PIPER NIVEN,” she wrote via her official Twitter page. Check out the tweet below.
Eric Bischoff Discusses On Having Buff Bagwell Be Part Of The nWo

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 Weeks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the decision to put Buff Bagwell and Scotty Riggs in the nWo. “I think putting Riggs into the NWO and because of the backstory with Bagwell and...
Jon Moxley Set to Face Former WWE NXT UK Star at Upcoming Indy Event

Jon Moxley will make his OTT debut on March 17th at the ScrapperMania show in Wolverhampton, England. Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Moxley will square off against the former WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven. Moxley had been scheduled to compete for OTT at ScrapperMania 6 prior to the COVID-19...
WWE NXT Results – January 31, 2023

The updates continue to filter in regarding what to expect on tonight’s final WWE NXT episode before the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event this coming Saturday night in North Carolina. Ahead of tonight’s show, which premieres on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside...
