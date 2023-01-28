Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
Sonya Deville Shows Off Brutal Cut She Suffered During WWE Women’s Royal Rumble (Photo)
Pro wrestling is a tough business. Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view was a good reminder of this for Sonya Deville. The women’s wrestling star took to social media after her performance in the women’s Royal Rumble match, showing off a photo of a nasty cut she suffered during the bout.
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
Kevin Owens Talks On-Air Chemistry With Sami Zayn, WWE Elimination Chamber Being In Montreal
What does “The Prize Fighter” think of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 taking place in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada this coming Saturday, February 18, 2023?. Kevin Owens spoke about this, as well as his chemistry with fellow Montreal native Sami Zayn during a recent My San Antonio interview.
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is said to have declined a match at WrestleMania 39. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE approached Austin about possible WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Austin turned down the opportunity to wrestle at the big event in April.
Jake Roberts Reflects on Issues Between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, The Kliq in WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently spoke on his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including The Kliq. Here are the highlights:. The Kliq:. “I didn’t fit in. I wasn’t part of The Kliq. I’ve never been a...
New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Jake DeArruda Fires Major Shots at Mayim Bialik
Jake DeArruda, who is the latest champion on Jeopardy!, has been taking some potshots at host Mayim Bialik. One of fhem had to do with who would be hosting during DeArruda’s tape week. He said that he and other contestants learned who their host would be. Once they found out it would be Ken Jennings, DeArruda said that “everyone collectively cheered” upon hearing Ken’s name.
Jeff Jarrett on WWE’s Future with Vince McMahon’s Return, the Company Going Private, and More
AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed the future of WWE now that Vince McMahon has returned as Executive Chairman on a recent episode of his “My World” podcast. Jarrett told co-host Conrad Thompson the following:. “My question is Conrad, last week, I mean, not...
Jake Roberts Compares Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, Says Vince Didn’t Help Kamala, and More
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took some fan questions this week on The Snake Pit podcast. Fights with fans, Jake’s relationship with Vince McMahon, flying with Ronnie Garvin, Jake’s favorite TV shows, and other topics are discussed. Roberts was asked if bringing a...
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Title Match Confirmed, Updated Line-Up
Chase University are set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The New Day Tag Team Invitational headlined Tuesday night’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT. Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeated The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) and the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the Triple Threat. Chase U will now be joined in the title match at Vengeance Day by Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey), Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince), and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) to make it a Fatal 4 Way.
Pat McAfee’s Return Legitimately Kept From Michael Cole, Corey Graves Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee’s return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
Michelle McCool Reveals Exactly When WWE Contacted Her About Surprise Return At Royal Rumble
When was the call made from WWE to Michelle McCool to secure her return as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match?. The wife of The Undertaker and the former two-time WWE Divas Champion and two-time WWE Women’s Champion revealed the answer to this question in a new tweet she shared via her official Twitter page on Monday.
WWE RAW Review – 1/30/2023
This week’s Raw kicked off with a recap of Royal Rumble from this past Saturday. Speaking of the Royal Rumble here comes the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes as he makes his way down to the ring. Rhodes jokingly asks fans what they want to talk...
Former WWE Referee Defends Lack of Surprises at the 2023 Royal Rumble
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas offered his thoughts on the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE during his latest Reffin Rant video that was shared on Twitter. In the video, Korderas defended the lack of surprises in the match. He said, “People may say that the outcomes were predictable, but they...
Thunder Rosa Reveals Goal She Has When She Returns To AEW, Who She Wants To Work With
Thunder Rosa recently appeared as a guest on Steven’s Wrestling Journey for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about wanting to square off against Athena inside the squared circle, as well as how she wants to improve her promo skills.
Photo Of Off-Air Happenings After Royal Rumble Ended, Piper Niven On WWE Name Change
– For those who watched the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night, you likely noticed the ring name change for former women’s wrestling star Doudrop. The pro wrestling veteran is now going by her former ring name of Piper Niven. After debuting under her new ring name for the first time in the women’s Royal Rumble match this past weekend, the women’s wrestling star took to social media to comment on the change. “LONG LIVE PIPER NIVEN,” she wrote via her official Twitter page. Check out the tweet below.
Eric Bischoff Discusses On Having Buff Bagwell Be Part Of The nWo
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 Weeks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the decision to put Buff Bagwell and Scotty Riggs in the nWo. “I think putting Riggs into the NWO and because of the backstory with Bagwell and...
Jon Moxley Set to Face Former WWE NXT UK Star at Upcoming Indy Event
Jon Moxley will make his OTT debut on March 17th at the ScrapperMania show in Wolverhampton, England. Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Moxley will square off against the former WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven. Moxley had been scheduled to compete for OTT at ScrapperMania 6 prior to the COVID-19...
WWE NXT Results – January 31, 2023
The updates continue to filter in regarding what to expect on tonight’s final WWE NXT episode before the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event this coming Saturday night in North Carolina. Ahead of tonight’s show, which premieres on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside...
