Bowling enthusiasts not the only ones who should celebrate Hampton Lanes reopening | Turkeys & Trophies

Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Why Easton would miss great opportunity if it passes on Lehigh Canal hydropower plan | Opinion
“Everyone complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it,” Mark Twain once quipped. Today we can swap out the word “weather” and replace it with “climate change.” Everyone complains about the effects of climate change — sea levels rising, droughts intensifying, air conditioners struggling to cope with the heat — but too few of us are taking action.
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
U.S. nominates Bethlehem Moravian settlement for World Heritage List, decision coming 2024
After years of effort by city officials and organizations, Bethlehem’s Moravian settlement has been officially nominated to the World Heritage List. Mayor J. William Reynolds said in a news release on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of the Interior advised him -- as well as representatives from the Bethlehem Area Moravians, Central Moravian Church, Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites, Moravian University and Northampton County -- that the Moravian settlement has been submitted as part of a multi-national nomination to the UNESCO World Heritage List.
11 Lehigh Valley students named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar candidates
Eleven high school students from the Lehigh Valley are among 198 in Pennsylvania named as candidates for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, the state Department of Education has announced. The program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor distinguished graduating high school seniors each year, the Department of...
‘Fake is Real’ fentanyl awareness campaign launched by Northampton County
Ben Miller was 17 when he was prescribed Vicodin after his wisdom teeth were extracted. After being overprescribed painkillers by Bethlehem Township-based Dr. Ajeeb Titus, who is serving a related prison term, he doctor-shopped for more scripts and tried Suboxone to curb his cravings, before being cut off cold turkey over a failed drug screen, his mother said.
Easton backs new West Ward gateway arch spanning Northampton Street
Easton officials have approved the design of a gateway arch between the city’s West Ward and Downtown neighborhoods. The arch spanning Northampton Street just east of Sixth Street is an early action project of an initiative to land Easton a federal Choice Neighborhoods grant. The grant in the range of $30 million to $50 million would overhaul West Ward public housing and opportunities for residents, officials have said.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bethlehem to be closed and sold, diocese says
St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Bethlehem will be closed and sold, according to a news release. Structural issues and deteriorating exterior stone on the church at 417 E. Fifth St. are causing a financial hardship, according to the release from the Diocese of Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction underway on 2 restaurant chains, a bank in Easton area
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
Artists submit 10 designs for Easton monument. Committee expected to pick favorite soon.
A special committee will meet next month to discuss 10 new art pieces proposed in Downtown Easton, a spokesperson for the city said Monday. The committee made up of local artists and business owners is responsible for recommending only one piece of art to city council for approval, but residents could get the chance to share their opinions on the potential art work just before the vote, John Kingsley, city director of economic and community development, said.
The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently
NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
WAVY News 10
Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
Skull found near Delaware River in 1986 identified as man who may have been killed in N.J.
A human skull that a fisherman found on a Delaware River bank in Morrisville, Pennsylvania in 1986 has been identified as a man suspected to have been killed in Trenton the year before, authorities announced Monday. Richard Thomas Alt vanished from Trenton in early 1985 at the age of 31....
State police looking for missing teen last seen in the Lehigh Valley
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen girl they say was last seen in Northampton County. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen Sunday night in Bath borough, troopers from the Lehighton barracks said Wednesday. Gibb is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 85 pounds, with...
2-vehicle crash closed I-78 West near Lehigh County border (UPDATE)
A Monday morning crash closed Interstate 78 West for more than an hour near the border between Lehigh and Berks counties. The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 8:22 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 43 in Berks County, in a construction zone after the Route 100 interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Newport News Winter Carnival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From ice skating to face painting the Newport News Winter Carnival is happening this weekend! The best thing about it… it’s free!. It will be held Saturday, February 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Kmart site on Oriana Road in Newport News.
peninsulachronicle.com
Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring
NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
Freedom High School student awarded full scholarship to Princeton: ‘The disbelief hasn’t worn off’
He’s near the top of his class at Freedom High School in Bethlehem. Next, he’s going to Princeton — on a full scholarship. Family, faculty, staff and other dignitaries congratulated Jerry Rivera on Tuesday for the award that will allow him not only to be the first in his family to go to college, but to attend the prestigious Ivy League university. His mother, Gladys, beamed proudly alongside Jerry and his brother Victor.
‘I killed Ricky Hunter. He had it coming.’ Easton homicide trial is underway.
Jahrod Kearney came home with blood stains on his shirt and shoes, according to the woman with whom he shared a home. She will testify that Kearney said that night, “I killed Ricky Hunter. He had it coming,” according to Northampton County Chief Deputy District Attorney William Blake.
princessanneindy.com
Back Bay Market, new in southern Virginia Beach, is a showcase for local flavor
BACK BAY — Back Bay Market and Deli is a go-to spot for all things local – from homegrown collards to salads based upon recipes from church cookbooks. Owners Steve and Jennifer Keough opened the market this month at the site of the former Brinkleys Market at the intersection of Gum Bridge and Charity Neck roads. The business offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and side dishes, including the traditional ham sandwich inspired by the former owner of the original Brinkleys, Elizabeth Brinkley.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
