Jessica Biel gushes over 'inspiring' husband Justin Timberlake on his birthday

Jessica Biel posted a touching tribute to her "inspiring" husband Justin Timberlake on his 42nd birthday (31.01.23). The 40-year-old actress put their love on display by posting a vacation picture of the pair embracing as she sat on the side of a boat. Alongside the holiday snap, she gushed on...
New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Jake DeArruda Fires Major Shots at Mayim Bialik

Jake DeArruda, who is the latest champion on Jeopardy!, has been taking some potshots at host Mayim Bialik. One of fhem had to do with who would be hosting during DeArruda’s tape week. He said that he and other contestants learned who their host would be. Once they found out it would be Ken Jennings, DeArruda said that “everyone collectively cheered” upon hearing Ken’s name.
Dr Phil to end after 21 seasons

'Dr. Phil' is to end after 21 seasons. Psychologist-turned-TV star Phil McGraw, 72, has confirmed his popular daytime talk show will wrap in the spring after its current 2022-23 season. He said in a statement: "I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television. "With this show,...
Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Bizarre Interview With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell (VIDEO)

In one of the most surreal scenes to take place on late-night television, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell made his return to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (January 31) night… inside a claw machine. The MyPillow CEO appeared just days after his failed bid to become the Chair of the...

