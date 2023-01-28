Jake DeArruda, who is the latest champion on Jeopardy!, has been taking some potshots at host Mayim Bialik. One of fhem had to do with who would be hosting during DeArruda’s tape week. He said that he and other contestants learned who their host would be. Once they found out it would be Ken Jennings, DeArruda said that “everyone collectively cheered” upon hearing Ken’s name.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO