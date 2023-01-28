Feedback: Solid judgment of 'Night Court'

Everything old is new again

Thank you for Robert Lloyd's excellent review of the revivals “Night Court” and “That ‘90s Show” [" In With the New, and the Old Too ," Jan. 18].

The opening segment of “Night Court” with John Larroquette as a process server was wonderful entertainment and so well written.

My only problem with the show is that everyone talked so fast, often not allowing us to fully understand the well-written script or have time to smile and laugh.

Three-camera television shows are so worth it. Thank you for Lloyd's excellent writing.

Harry's book gets the royal treatment

Regarding “ 'Spare' Is Merciless, but Short of Enough ” [Jan. 17]: I would like to congratulate Meredith Blake for doing exactly what a book writer should do: help a reader decide whether they want to read a particular book.

With all the hype surrounding “Spare,” Blake's commentary does a superb job of putting the book into clear and meaningful perspective. I personally find Harry supremely likable but, as a psychologist, I nod to Blake’s analysis and conclude that Harry has yet to discern the forest from the trees.

On that basis, I am going to wait for Harry’s second book where he tackles the dysfunctionalism of monarchism as the ultimate root of his difficulties.

Harry, I’m really rooting for you to become an American in its best sense.

In a letter to The Times regarding Mary McNamara’s colum n on Prince Harry’s book [" Feedback: Poor Little Rich Prince ," Jan. 22], a writer commenting on the book discloses that they haven’t read the book, refuse to buy it because they choose “not to contribute to the rich getting richer” and they “have heard quite enough” from snippets and interviews.

Nevertheless, the writer goes on to “conjecture” that Harry’s North Pole expedition affected not only “his nether regions but possibly his brain as well,” because otherwise, they ask, “how else can one explain this truly bizarre and vicious tome?"

Well, for starters, try reading what he actually wrote. I’ll even loan you my copy.

The message behind 'Rust' prosecutions

Regarding " 'Rust' Charges Rattle Actors " [Jan. 23]: My heart breaks for Halyna Hutchison and her family. It also aches for Alec Baldwin and his family.

I feel that the D.A. in New Mexico is promoting the deeply flawed concept that “guns don’t kill people. People kill people.” Very pro-NRA. I think there is a more important need to focus on the fact that guns do kill people.

Baldwin is yet another victim of this accident, along with director Joel Souza. Forever damaged by this and now a felony trial.

Good leadership from a review

Because of a review in last week’s Calendar section [" His 'Eisenhower' Worth the Field Trip " Jan. 16], we went to see the production of "Eisenhower."

Thank you, it was outstanding. From the history lesson, to the insight of an earnest, sincere man, to exceptional acting by John Rubinstein, it was so well done.

If it had not been for that review, it could have been overlooked.

One of our award shows is missing

I was wondering why the L.A. Times didn’t cover the Critics’ Choice Award. There were plenty of celebrities and important movie makers, but you didn’t write a single article, while you are still publishing minor articles about the Golden Globes. Apart from the side you decide to pick in the awards war, it would be nice that a great newspapers like yours would cover all the Hollywood events and not just the ones they like.

