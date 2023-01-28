ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Wheatland Ferry set to get another round of improvements in 2023

By Bill Poehler, Salem Statesman Journal
The Wheatland Ferry is set to go through another round of improvements this year.

Marion County, which operates the ferry across the Willamette River north of Keizer, is undertaking a project to construct catwalks on the towers that connect the cables between the banks on both sides of the river and adding a new winch on the ferry to steer it.

But the county doesn’t know if the ferry will close during the project, which is set to happen between April and September. It was closed much of the past two summers as other improvements were undertaken.

“That’s a quick timeline, that’s what I was looking at,” Marion County Commissioner Kevin Cameron said. “I know there’s 1,000 cars a day that go across that ferry, it’s really busy.”

The county approved paying HP Civil $474,000 to take on the project, with $379,644 coming from the federal government and the remaining 20% from the county.

Like a lot of the work done in the past few years on the ferry, the improvements are designed to allow it to operate more smoothly and in case of a disaster.

“These towers are very tall and we want to make them as safe as possible for our maintenance workers,” Marion County capital projects manager Ryan Crowther said.

“They go up there to inspect the (cables), there’s communication equipment on the towers, there’s various other things they have to inspect and repair up there. They want to be able to do that on a platform.”

In the past few years, the ferry has received multiple rounds of improvements.

The ferry was closed much of last summer as it received catwalks and its five-year inspection.

It was closed much of the summer in 2021 as it received new tie-off structures, resurfacing and widening of the concrete landing ramps and generators to provide back-up electricity in case of power outages.

Though the generators are in place, they are still not functioning.

“We are still working with them to get some final electrical components to finalize that project because they’ve had significant delays like a lot of people have,” Crowther said. “The generators are there, they’re on the platforms, they’re connected."

The ferry over the Willamette River launches west of Brooks from Wheatland Road to Matheny Road on the Yamhill County side.

Ferries have been in operation at the site since 1844.

The ferries are funded mostly from Marion County. Yamhill County contributes up to 25%.

“It is a service that we are providing. The citizens appreciate it,” Marion County Commissioner Colm Willis said.

The ferry operates from 5:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. The fee for cars less than 22 feet long is $3 and goes up to $18. Bicycles are $1 and motorcycles are $2. The ferry does not accept credit cards.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. He can be contacted at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

