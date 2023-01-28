ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to become a bald eagle monitor in Salem?

By Whitney Woodworth, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 4 days ago

Several bald eagle families call Minto-Brown Island Park and Riverfront Park home.

The city is looking for volunteers to monitor the eagles' nests and ensure their safety in the park. Previous volunteer efforts have helped the trails near the eagle nests remain open for public use.

Eagles mate for life and use the same nest throughout their lifetime. Assuring their nests are undisturbed is particularly important, especially in their first few years, city officials said. Eagles are a protected species throughout the country.

The first year a nest was identified in Minto-Brown Island Park, the city worked with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to create a perimeter around the nest tree and close trails on both sides during nesting season.

The second year, with a wildlife service permit and monitoring program in place, the city opened one of the trails to use but kept the other trails closed.

“Monitoring provides evidence that the things we’re doing are not impacting the eagles,” Salem Park Ranger Mike Zieker said. “The volunteers sit out there and watch the eagle’s nest and the eagles. They check off boxes on behavior. Are the eagles perched? Working on the nest? Incubating? Feeding their young?”

Monitors also keep track of human activities occurring in the vicinity of the nest and note anything that appears to cause a disturbance.

Successful eagle monitoring requires a person to be on-site monitoring for a minimum of two hours to ensure quality data is submitted, parks volunteer coordinator Amanda Sitter said.

This year, the city is leaving all trails in the nesting buffer open for recreational use.

This is largely due to the volunteer monitoring data collected last year that showed the eagle pair was not disturbed by most activities in their buffer and provided evidence that the pair successfully fledged a chick.

“Every year the eagles come back, they get more and more comfortable and acclimated,” Zieker said.

The city does not have enough staff to monitor all the nests and must rely on volunteers.

Those interested in joining the volunteer eagle monitoring team can participate in a two-part training. The first part, from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Loucks Auditorium,  585 Liberty Street SE, focuses on the technical side of the work.

Volunteers will learn:

  • Information about bald eagles, their nesting patterns and nesting timeline.
  • Where eagle nests are located and the best locations for viewing them.
  • How to sign up for observation periods, equipment needs and time commitment.
  • How to answer the questions in the field questionnaire based on observations of the nest and eagle activity.
  • How to use Survey123 on their personal cellular device or desktop computer to submit their observations.

The second part of the training will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4, at Minto-Brown Island Park, starting in Parking Lot 3.

Volunteers will visit several observation stations and practice monitoring the Minto-Brown eagle nest. They are advised to bring good walking shoes, a rain jacket and binoculars or a spotting scope.

Volunteers will have an opportunity to monitor two nests this year: the Minto-Brown eagle nest and a nest on Audubon property across from Riverfront Park.

Visitors are encouraged to stay on the trail and move along. If they want to watch, they should watch from at least 1,000 feet away.

To join the eagle monitoring training, contact Amanda Sitter at asitter@cityofsalem.net or 503-589-2197.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com , call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter @wmwoodworth

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Want to become a bald eagle monitor in Salem?

