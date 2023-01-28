21 taken to hospitals after huge pile-up that closed I-39/90 for hours Friday, authorities say

Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the 18-year-old who died following a crash involving a semi truck Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Callahan Fuller died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash. The medical examiner’s office stated that...
Channel 3000
Driver killed in crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening identified
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening. Callahan Fuller, of Janesville, died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange shortly before 7:10 p.m.
fortatkinsononline.com
21 injured in 85-car pileup on I-39/90 near Janesville, state patrol reports
Some 85 cars were involved in a crash on I-39/90 between Beloit and Janesville, according to information released Friday by the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to the release, the crash occurred Friday at 12:30 p.m. The state patrol responded after receiving reports of the crash which was in Rock County...
WIFR
Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire. Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor. First...
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a morning fire in Rockford. First responders were called to E. State Street, near SwedishAmerican, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire. Crew found flames coming from a first-floor chimney area in the house when they arrived. The blaze was brought under control within […]
nbc15.com
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the McFarland fisherman who died after his ATV fell through the ice at Lake Waubesa over the weekend. The medical examiner identified him as Richard Knuteson and indicated its preliminary investigation showed the 45-year-old...
Police arrest suspect in Rockford fatal Christmas Day hit and run
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old who was not licensed to drive has been charged with killing a Rockford woman in a Christmas Day hit-and-run. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff, officers found Lisa Judson, 48, lying dead in the roadway in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue around 6:00 a..m. Police said investigators have […]
WIFR
Man charged in fatal Rockford hit-and-run was unlicensed, according to records
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Rockford man is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Day. Gerwarn Porter was arrested Friday, Jan. 27. According to arrest records, Porter was not issued a license at the time of the incident. Porter was determined as a suspect after...
Police: 21 injured in massive 85-car Wisconsin crash on I-39/90
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol now says 85 cars were involved in a massive crash on the I-39/90 interstate between Beloit and Janesville on Friday. Twenty-one people were hospitalized for injuries after whiteout conditions caused vehicles to pile up along the frozen roadway. One fatality was reported in an “unrelated crash,” police […]
Rockford PD Make Arrest After Shooting Reported on Springfield Avenue
Residents in a neighborhood near Springfield Avenue were awakened early on Saturday morning (1/28) by gunfire, according to a Rockford PD press release. Officers were dispatched for a report of an adult male who was allegedly shooting a gun outside of a residence in the 200 block of S. Springfield Avenue around 1 am Saturday.
WIFR
Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Jericho Porter was the front seat passenger of a car traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 20 when the car collided with a school bus in a work zone. The driver, a 17-year-old juvenile, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, while Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Channel 3000
Madison police investigating after man with stab wound dropped off at hospital
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a man was dropped off at a hospital with a stab wound last week. Officers were called to the hospital just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made as...
nbc15.com
Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot pleads in 11 cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Tuesday after striking a deal with prosecutors in the nearly one dozen separate cases against him. When he...
wclo.com
Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit
Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 27-30, 2023
OREGON — On Jan. 27, deputies responded to Illinois Route 251 and Lindenwood Road regarding vehicles in the ditch. After an investigation, it was learned that Luis Diaz, 42, of Rockford, was arrested for having no valid driver's license. Diaz was released on an I-bond. Ron's towing removed the vehicle from the location.
Janesville man arrested trying to carjack drivers in Walmart parking lot
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 25-year-old Dallas Moore after he allegedly tried to pull multiple drivers out of their cars in the parking lot of a Janesville Walmart. Janesville Police said officers were called to investigate “a male trying to car-jack people” at Walmart on Friday around 10 a.m. Police eventually met a […]
Driver describes being stuck in traffic for over 5 hours after more than 50 cars crash on I-90
One of the drivers who was stuck in an interstate pileup near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line described his ordeal.
nrgmediadixon.com
UPDATED: Union Pacific Train Blocking Roads to Entire Woodland Shores Subdivision, Sheriff Looking for Way to Reach Subdivision
On January 31 at approximately 1:53 a.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a train from Union Pacific Railroad was blocking the roadways for the entire subdivision of Woodland Shores west of Dixon. At the time of the call, it was reported that the train had already...
nbc15.com
MPD investigation into stabbing last week still ongoing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing late last week that sent a man to the hospital. The police report released Tuesday indicated officers responded to an area hospital on Thursday, around 3 p.m., after the 29-year-old man was dropped off there. MPD described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
Rockford funnel cake shop hit during Saturday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning in Downtown Rockford. Police said that a large fight started inside of District Bar and Grill, 205 W State St., around 12:20 a.m. The fight then spilled out onto the street, with one man firing a gun towards […]
