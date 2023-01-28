ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest in Memphis on Wednesday

The funeral for Tyre Nichols is set to be held in Memphis on Wednesday, roughly three weeks after he died following a beating by police that was caught on video and sparked a wave of protests and calls for accountability nationwide. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver Nichols' eulogy, and...
A Memphis congregation mourns Tyre Nichols

It's the regular Sunday service at Centenary United Methodist Church in Memphis. But it's not a typical Sunday. Congregants have come together not just to worship and have fellowship, but also to mourn - in this case, the death of Tyre Nichols after a beating by Memphis police officers. Many are regulars, but others have come because it's a place that brings together the past and the present. Martin Luther King Jr. met with people here in April 1968 in support of the sanitation workers strike right before he was assassinated in Memphis. And many of the people we spoke with here have also been touched by police violence.
Morning news brief

President Biden meets with House Speaker McCarthy to discuss the debt ceiling, thousands are expected to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral in Memphis, the Fed is expected to raise interest rates again.
