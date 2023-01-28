It's the regular Sunday service at Centenary United Methodist Church in Memphis. But it's not a typical Sunday. Congregants have come together not just to worship and have fellowship, but also to mourn - in this case, the death of Tyre Nichols after a beating by Memphis police officers. Many are regulars, but others have come because it's a place that brings together the past and the present. Martin Luther King Jr. met with people here in April 1968 in support of the sanitation workers strike right before he was assassinated in Memphis. And many of the people we spoke with here have also been touched by police violence.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO