Mike Stone
3d ago
Are you pissed off about all of the people you don't know who get murdered because Chicago could use moral heroes like these people
WCVB
Dozens in Boston continue to protest Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols
BOSTON — More than 100 people gathered near the steps of the Massachusetts State House to demand justice, change and accountability in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Those protesters then marched through the streets of downtown Boston, carrying signs and...
WCVB
'Severe, blatant misconduct': Massachusetts police officers condemn beating death of Tyre Nichols
NEWTON, Mass. — The video showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols is hard for many to watch, especially for those who work in law enforcement. "It was tough to watch. When you see these types of severe, blatant misconduct, that really has an impact on all police officers," said Chief John Carmichael of the Newton Police Department in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations
A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.
Centre Daily
3 students stabbed after fight breaks out near prep school, Massachusetts cops say
Three students were stabbed when a fight erupted outside a Boston prep school, Massachusetts authorities say. Now two teenagers have been charged. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, shortly after classes let out at TechBoston Academy, according to the city’s police and news outlets. Officers arrived at the area near Washington and Armandine Streets and found “multiple victims” who had been stabbed.
nbcboston.com
7th Memphis Officer Disciplined in Tyre Nichols' Fatal Arrest; 3 EMTs Fired
Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
nbcboston.com
4 Accused in Attack on Red Line That Left Victim With a Broken Nose
Three people have been charged and a fourth identified as a suspect in an attack on an MBTA Red Line rider near South Station last week. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19, of Boston, Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester, NH, and Sidney Amaral, 23, of Cambridge, Mass. were each arraigned Monday in Central Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and assault to rob.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?
AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
nbcboston.com
Mother of 13-Year-Old Killed in Mattapan Shooting: ‘Everybody in This City Should Be Outraged'
A young teen killed Sunday morning in what officials are calling a "targeted" shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood is being remembered by his school community in nearby Norwood. The shooting victim was identified Monday night as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood, Boston police said. Tyler was a sixth-grade student at...
iheart.com
Hundreds Marched To Cambridge Police, Demand Justice For Sayed Arif Faisal
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Hundreds rallied in the streets of Somerville and Cambridge on Sunday to demand answers from Cambridge Police regarding the death of Sayed Arif Faisal, who was shot and killed by Cambridge Police in early January. The Cambridge and Bengali community rallied together to demand...
hot969boston.com
‘The Last of Us’ Says This is 10 Miles West of Boston; Twitter Reacts
Hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting dragged on Twitter for setting a scene 10 miles west of Boston that’s clearly not. The Last of Us is only three episodes into its first season and has already become a favorite of fans and critics alike. The Geek Culture Congress featured the show on its latest podcast episode, and a second season has already been greenlit. Based on the 2013 action adventure game: “After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.” Think The Walking Dead, but before The Walking Dead got really boring.
Boston Police searching for assault and battery suspect
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a violent attack in Mattapan on Thursday.
Teens Charged For Stabbing 3 People On Basketball Court Near Boston School
Two people were charged in connection with a triple stabbing that happened on a basketball court near a Boston school shortly after students were dismissed for the day, officials said. Police responded for a call about a person who was stabbed in the area of Armandine and Washington Stree…
wgbh.org
What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?
The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
nbcboston.com
First Legal Sports Bets Are Placed at Mass. Casinos
In-person sports betting officially became legal in Massachusetts on Tuesday, marking the end to a long wait for sports fans and the finish line for state officials who have been preparing for this day for months. In-person betting kicked off on Tuesday at three locations — Encore Boston Harbor in...
nbcboston.com
DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer
Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.
