Hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting dragged on Twitter for setting a scene 10 miles west of Boston that’s clearly not. The Last of Us is only three episodes into its first season and has already become a favorite of fans and critics alike. The Geek Culture Congress featured the show on its latest podcast episode, and a second season has already been greenlit. Based on the 2013 action adventure game: “After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.” Think The Walking Dead, but before The Walking Dead got really boring.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO