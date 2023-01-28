ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany man arrested on gun charges

 4 days ago
A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. File Photo

Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner. Miller faces a maximum of 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentencing has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.

