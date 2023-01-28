ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado Sunshine: Coach Prime visits Buffs superfan Peggy Coppom

By Chris Schmaedeke
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQyWi_0kUVP06Q00
Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference on Sunday at CU's Folsom Field in Boulder. (Photo special to The Denver Gazette by Alyson McClaran,)

Where good news shines

Ultimate CU Buffs fan Peggy Coppom welcomed new coach Deion Sanders to her home in a video posted by University of Colorado athletics.

Coppom, 98, and her late twin sister, Betty Hoover, have been known for decades as superfans of the Buffaloes.

Coppom met Sanders at her door before having a kitchen table discussion about him taking over the football program last month.

Sanders would like to bring Coppom onto the field for the spring game this season.

Earlier in the week, Sanders met with another CU legend in former coach Bill McCartney. McCartney was 93-55-5 with the Buffs and won the AP national championship in 1990.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Sean 'The Fixer' Payton is here -- now the work begins

If everything is as it should be in the Broncos’ new alternative football universe Sean Payton will go back to New Orleans twice two seasons from now. The Broncos coach can stay in his Four Seasons condominium high above Canal Street overlooking the French Quarter. The Broncos will go marching in to play the Saints in a 2024 regular season game. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

DU basketball player formally charged in death of Denver mom

Coban Porter, brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr, was formally charged with four felonies in last month's alleged drunk-driving death of a Denver mother who was driving an Uber that night, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Wednesday. Porter's charges in the death of Katharina Rothman including vehicular...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

What They're Saying: Broncos hire Sean Payton

After firing coach Nathaniel Hackett Dec. 26, the Broncos took their time with a coaching search. Tuesday, the Broncos made their decision by trading two picks for former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. Here was some of the reaction from social media: "Breaking: Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in return for Super Bowl-winning...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic make progress on separate milestones as Denver Nuggets defeat Pelicans; Michael Malone offers support to Bones Hyland

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic took steps toward individual milestones Tuesday but responded quite differently to their progress. “Oooooh,” Jokic said, feigning excitement after learning he was on pace to average a triple-double following his 26-point, 18-rebound and 15-assist performance in Tuesday’s 122-113 win over the Pelicans at Ball Arena.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn come full cycle

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn have been working on a new Song Cycle with the Colorado Symphony that will premiere Thursday at the Vilar Arts Center in Beaver Creek, then play Friday and Saturday at the Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver. “You betcher, we'll be at the Boettcher,” said Fleck — a pun so bad it just had to be repeated here. You might be wondering what a “Song Cycle”...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Denver cops are ‘ABLE’ to do a tough job

The brutal and unprovoked beating death of unarmed Tyre Nichols last month by police in Memphis unfortunately serves to raise doubts about law enforcement across the country. The public, sickened by video footage of Memphis law officers relentlessly pummeling Nichols, inevitably wonders if it could happen in their own community.
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurant

Mac stuffed grilled cheese sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese, which opened a new location in Highlands Ranch.Photo byI Heart Mac and Cheese. (Highlands Ranch, Colo) If this most recent cold snap has you craving comfort food, there’s a new restaurant in Highlands Ranch devoted to all things mac and cheese.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado university dubbed a 'top American party school'

According to a recent ranking published by Niche.com, one of Colorado's well-known education hubs is among the country's 'top 25 party schools of 2023' – barely. Each year, Niche ranks American colleges in a number of categories – best value, best academics, best student life, etc. One of those rankings is 'top party schools' and this year, University of Colorado Boulder ranked 25th with an 'A+'grade in the 'party scene' category.
BOULDER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
COLORADO STATE
coloradoexpression.com

Experience Thousands of Flowers in Bloom at the Colorado Garden & Home Show

The 64th Colorado Garden & Home Show, produced by Colorado Garden Foundation with support from title sponsor Bellco Credit Union, will return to the Colorado Convention Center Feb. 4-12, 2023. Over the course of nine days, the Convention Center is transformed to feature thousands of flowers in bloom and a...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Commentary: Denver's Pro-Housing Candidates Should Practice What They Preach

With so many candidates running for office in Denver this year, there’s a lot of uncertainty about what will happen on April 4. Amid all the uncertainty, however, one fact is clear: For perhaps the first time in Denver’s history, the vast majority of candidates running for office in Denver are running on pro-housing platforms.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy