Colorado Sunshine: Coach Prime visits Buffs superfan Peggy Coppom

Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference on Sunday at CU's Folsom Field in Boulder. (Photo special to The Denver Gazette by Alyson McClaran,)

Where good news shines

Ultimate CU Buffs fan Peggy Coppom welcomed new coach Deion Sanders to her home in a video posted by University of Colorado athletics.

Coppom, 98, and her late twin sister, Betty Hoover, have been known for decades as superfans of the Buffaloes.

Coppom met Sanders at her door before having a kitchen table discussion about him taking over the football program last month.

Sanders would like to bring Coppom onto the field for the spring game this season.

Earlier in the week, Sanders met with another CU legend in former coach Bill McCartney. McCartney was 93-55-5 with the Buffs and won the AP national championship in 1990.

