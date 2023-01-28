ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bronx.com

NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 suspects in custody in armed robbery spree across NYC

NEW YORK -- Two suspects are in custody in connection to an armed robbery spree that spanned three boroughs.The first robbery happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Corona, Queens.Within the next two hours or so, two men are accused of striking five more times in neighbors in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.Police say in one incident, the two men robbed a food truck in Greenwich Village.Sources say investigators tracked down the suspects in the University Heights section of the Bronx around 4 a.m., when they crashed their van.One suspect was taken into custody. The second man was captured hours later.Officers recovered a pistol inside the van.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Man Held in Rikers After Exoneration Freed Sooner Than Expected

Kareem Mayo is free. After 23 years behind bars, Mayo, 48, was released from Rikers Island late Monday night. His discharge came days after THE CITY reported that he was expected to be locked up for up to a month on Rikers — as he waited for an ankle monitor — even though his murder conviction from 1999 had just been...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Teen shot dead in East Harlem

The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols. Migrants fight to stay at Manhattan hotel. The city wants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy