Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
bronx.com
NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
Fentanyl-laced cocaine killed 3 in Manhattan in same day; dealer found guilty
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The head of a drug delivery service sent deadly, fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people in Manhattan in one day; all three customers died. Billy Ortega, 35, was convicted Monday in the overdose deaths of Julia Ghahramani, Amanda Scher, and Ross Mtangi, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. The three victims died on March […]
NYPD: 16-year-old stabbed; in critical condition
Police say the victim was approached by five unknown males at the intersection of West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue.
“It just missed my mom” – Bullet fired into Bronx apartment leaves family shaken
The NYPD has arrested 29-year-old Eric Santiago in connection with the shots fired incident. They say he is the tenant of the apartment directly above the family.
Boy, 16, fighting for life after Bronx stabbing; 5 sought
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Man charged in Queens execution-style shooting: NYPD
A Brooklyn man has been arrested 10 months after allegedly shooting and killing another man while the two were walking down a Queens street.
2 suspects in custody in armed robbery spree across NYC
NEW YORK -- Two suspects are in custody in connection to an armed robbery spree that spanned three boroughs.The first robbery happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Corona, Queens.Within the next two hours or so, two men are accused of striking five more times in neighbors in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.Police say in one incident, the two men robbed a food truck in Greenwich Village.Sources say investigators tracked down the suspects in the University Heights section of the Bronx around 4 a.m., when they crashed their van.One suspect was taken into custody. The second man was captured hours later.Officers recovered a pistol inside the van.
‘So what, I just slashed a few people’: Man accused of attacking 2 men in Manhattan
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — After an officer nabbed a slashing suspect in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown, the purported attacker allegedly said, “So what, I just slashed a few people.” Luis Rosas, 40, was indicted on assault charges for allegedly attacking two men near the bus terminal earlier this month, prosecutors said. Rosas […]
DA Alvin Bragg botches case against cop accused of faking evidence in hundreds of convictions
A case against a former NYPD detective accused of fabricating evidence in hundreds of cases was dismissed on Tuesday after a prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office failed to turn over evidence to the defendant’s lawyers.
Woman of interest sought in deadly arson at Bronx home: police
Police released footage of a woman of interest they’re searching for in a suspected arson that left one person dead and two injured at a Bronx home last weekend.
fox5ny.com
'I'll be out on bail in 24 hours' - Suspect in NYC armed robbery spree issues warning
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested two men early on Tuesday morning after an armed robbery spree that spanned three New York City boroughs over a period of several hours. But one of the suspects is already confident that he'll quickly be back on the streets due to New York's bail laws.
'I wanted them dead': Brooklyn woman killed dad, stabbed sister over laptop, DA says
A 22-year-old Brooklyn woman fatally stabbed her father and attempted to kill her younger sister in a rage over a laptop, prosecutors said Monday.
VIDEO: Woman on Manhattan 1 train robbed at gunpoint, suspect sought
Police are looking to identify a man aboard an Upper Manhattan subway train who robbed a woman’s wallet at gunpoint over the weekend, authorities said.
Man Held in Rikers After Exoneration Freed Sooner Than Expected
Kareem Mayo is free. After 23 years behind bars, Mayo, 48, was released from Rikers Island late Monday night. His discharge came days after THE CITY reported that he was expected to be locked up for up to a month on Rikers — as he waited for an ankle monitor — even though his murder conviction from 1999 had just been...
NYPD: 8 suspects arrested in drug raid at Staten Island apartment; loaded gun allegedly hidden in pillowcase
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD arrested eight people in the raid of an apartment in Stapleton where officers allege they uncovered an array of drugs and loaded guns that included one weapon stuffed in a pillowcase. Authorities confirmed that two of the suspects, Thomas Dembinski, 24, and Joel...
pix11.com
Teen shot dead in East Harlem
The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols. Migrants fight to stay at Manhattan hotel. The city wants...
‘With the intent to kill’: 2 men charged in frightening attempted smoke shop robbery; Watch video here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a scary incident in which one of them allegedly opened fire inside a Great Kills smoke shop, the NYPD announced on Monday. James Christian, 51, of the 100 block of Richmond Terrace in St. George,...
Eyewitness News
Violent NYC fugitive found hiding under pile of clothes in Hartford, U.S. marshals say
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A violent fugitive wanted for a shooting that started over a parking space in New York City was found hiding in an apartment in Hartford. U.S. marshals, with help from Hartford police, said they arrested Jason Bernard on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Bernard...
HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER WANTED: Man hits NYPD cop, 5 cars while fleeing traffic stop
Police released an image Tuesday of the hit-and-run driver who struck a police officer and other cars in a mad dash away from a traffic stop in the Bronx last week.
Comments / 0