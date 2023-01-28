He has his fans and his detractors, but there's no denying that M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most consistent and unique horror/thriller filmmakers working in the industry today. From his celebrated modern classics like The Sixth Sense (1999) and Unbreakable (2000) to guilty pleasure cult favorites like The Happening (2008) and Old (2021), Shyamalan has cemented himself as an auteur filmmaker whose style of storytelling is unmistakable and consistently entertaining. He's also a director who never fails to do something a bit different with each film he makes while still inserting his signature style, and his next anticipated project appears to be no exception. Knock at the Cabin is another thrilling existential tale from the master of twists, and just like his most recent film Old, it will tell the story of a seemingly normal family vacation gone horribly wrong.

15 HOURS AGO