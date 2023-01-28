Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Collider
Vin Diesel's Faith is Put to the Test in New 'Fast X' Poster
The Fast & Furious franchise has pumped adrenaline through the veins of viewers for over two decades through its perfect blend of electrifying car chases, fiery romance and family-centric storyline. With the tenth installment, Fast X, well on the way, it looks like the saga is set to close with a bang. In a newly unveiled poster for the film, audiences have been teased a look at what's to come for Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his petrol-head family.
Collider
How to Watch M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin': Showtimes and Streaming Status
He has his fans and his detractors, but there's no denying that M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most consistent and unique horror/thriller filmmakers working in the industry today. From his celebrated modern classics like The Sixth Sense (1999) and Unbreakable (2000) to guilty pleasure cult favorites like The Happening (2008) and Old (2021), Shyamalan has cemented himself as an auteur filmmaker whose style of storytelling is unmistakable and consistently entertaining. He's also a director who never fails to do something a bit different with each film he makes while still inserting his signature style, and his next anticipated project appears to be no exception. Knock at the Cabin is another thrilling existential tale from the master of twists, and just like his most recent film Old, it will tell the story of a seemingly normal family vacation gone horribly wrong.
Collider
M. Night Shyamalan Has His Next 3 Movies Figured Out
While on the press tour for his latest thriller, Knock at the Cabin, Academy Award-nominated director, M. Night Shyamalan, sat down with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub to talk about the book-to-screen adaptation. While discussing the movie, starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, and Jonathan Groff, we were curious if the writer-director has had time to consider what’s up next. Between blockbuster releases and his psychological drama series, Servant, on Apple TV+, Shyamalan’s future plans are pretty surprising.
Collider
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Sets Spring Release
It appears the London social season shall soon be upon us once more! While fans have been given hints at what to expect when Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres on Netflix, we were left wondering when exactly we would get the chance to experience Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and George's (Corey Mylchreest) society-changing love story for ourselves. Fortunately, we now know the series will be returning sooner than expected this year. Spring 2023, to be precise.
Collider
'Superman: Legacy' Is The Title Of the Next Superman Movie
During a press conference, which Collider attended, to discuss their plan for the DC Extended Universe, new co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that the next Man of Steel movie is called Superman Legacy. As promised by Gunn last month, the upcoming film will not be another origin story, even if it focuses on the Son of Krypton/’s legacy and identity.
Collider
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
Collider
'Harlem' Season 2 Review: A Stunning Celebration of Black Joy
The first season of Harlem, airing back in December 2021, was quick to establish itself as a fun, colorful, and poignant kaleidoscope of the modern Black experience. The series was an immediate delight that undoubtedly warranted more attention than it got. Created by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem follows four thirty-somethings – Camille (Meagan Good), Quinn (Grace Byers), Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), and Tye (Jerrie Johnson) – as they attempt to balance love, careers, and the general expectations of life in the titular Harlem.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Creators Explain Changing Bill's Fate
After seeing "Long, Long Time" many have dubbed it the best episode of the first season of HBO’s The Last of Us, and many are still coming to terms with how it all played out. In the latest episode, we are introduced to Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) who are the pair our heroes from the Boston QZ are out to locate. The relationship, which varied from the game, covered how they met and the many love-filled years that followed, ultimately cumulating in their decision to pass away peacefully together.
Collider
CBS Orders Pilot for 'The Good Wife' Spin-off 'Elsbeth'
CBS Studios has ordered a pilot for The Good Wife spinoff, Elsbeth. The drama series will star Carrie Preston and comes as the studio orders just one other drama pilot, Matlock. As first reported by Deadline, only two drama pilots have been ordered for this season—marking the fewest number of drama pilots ordered so far, with comedy pilots to come—with the network’s new entertainment president Amy Reisenbach making the decision to go ahead with Robert and Michelle Kings’ spin-off. The project will be a collaboration between CBS and Paramount+, set to be developed as a broadcast procedural for CBS.
Collider
'Viking Wolf' Trailer Showcases an Intense Norwegian Horror Film
The new official trailer for Netflix's Viking Wolf, which is being marketed as Norway's first-ever werewolf movie, has just dropped. Viking Wolf follows 17-year-old Thale, who witnesses what appears to be a werewolf attack after she moves to the small town where her mom is working at the local police department. Stig Svendsen directs the film from a script by himself and Espen Aukan. Viking Wolf stars Liv Mjönes, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Arthur Hakalahti, Sjur Vatne Brean, and Vidar Magnussen.
Collider
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: A Look at the Duality of One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Icons | Sundance 2023
Late in his life, Little Richard would talk about how he was the inspiration for all the artists we now consider rock and roll. The Beatles opened for him, Jimi Hendrix played with him, and The Rolling Stones learned from him. What might seem like bold claims are actually a sad truth: Little Richard might be the most influential musician of the 20th century. The brilliance of Little Richard: I Am Everything, by director Lisa Cortés, is that it does the work and shows that Little Richard deserved better and deserved more respect for his contributions, an icon who paved the way for everyone that would come after him, from Elvis Presley to Tyler, the Creator.
Collider
A 'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey' Sequel Is Officially in the Works
The Hundred Acre Woods will never be the same again. Horror fans have been waiting with anticipation to see Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, a gory take on the titular bear since it was first announced back in May. Now, the hype for the film is only growing as, just weeks away from its release, a sequel has been announced!
Collider
'The Last of Us': Troy Baker on the Show Changing the Game’s Narrative
The Last of Us is garnering praise from all directions from fans and critics alike and was renewed for a Season 2 ahead of its Episode 3 release. The series has broken the supposed video game adaptation curse by substituting high-octane action sequences that engage a player in the game but do little for a series, with great character studies. With every episode, we get a deeper sense of how is it to live in a post-apocalyptic world. In a new clip, Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the original games and is currently hosting The Last of Us podcast, talks about how some new aspects of the show are enriching the IP.
Collider
'The Mummy': Brendan Fraser Recalls Aftermath of Filming Grueling Action Scenes
Brendan Fraser's career is currently going through something of a renaissance fondly dubbed "Brenaissance," by fans thanks in part to a brilliant leading performance in The Whale for which he has received a few awards including an Academy Award nomination. But before now, Fraser ruled the 90s and early millennium as one of cinema's major action stars. His role as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy (1999) established him as a household name and remains one of his most iconic roles to date. It was a hard-won achievement as the actor is now opening up about the scale of physical exertions that the role required and how it took a huge toll on his body long after filming was over.
Collider
'Fast X': Vin Diesel Shares First Look Image of Michelle Rodriguez on Set
After more than 20 years since the first installment, Fast & Furious has come a long way from its street racing roots, delving into different themes, including "family," which has been hugely associated with Vin Diesel over the years. While the franchise has continued to deliver an emotional and delightful joyride over the past nine films, every race has to cross the finish line. With Fast X serving as the last chapter in the series, Diesel has teased a first look at Michelle Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz.
Collider
Emma Myers Thinks Wednesday Should Have a "Season of Singleness"
Wednesday premiered on November 16, 2022, on Netflix and the original series brought us a recreation of the famous character created by Charles Addams. The escapades of Wednesday Addams, daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams after she is shipped off to boarding school at Nevermore Academy is worthy of your attention. Jenna Ortega portrays the eponymous Addams teenage daughter who is forced to try and find some kind of common ground with her acquaintances at school. Her roommate, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) is the polar opposite of Wednesday, and despite initial frictions throughout the first season, the pair’s friendship blossomed.
Collider
New 'Knock at the Cabin' Clip Shows a Family Forced to Make an Impossible Choice
We are days away from M Night Shyamalan’s apocalyptic psychological horror Knock at the Cabin. The feature is adapted from The Cabin at the End of the World by author Paul G. Tremblay but has the director’s own touch of horror. With an ensemble star-studded cast, the movie follows a family of three, vacationing at their secluded cabin when some intruders invade their home and ask them to make inevitable choices. A new clip released shines a light on the family’s ordeal.
