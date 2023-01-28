ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 7

Related
mystar106.com

The 5 States With The Worst Work-Life Balance, Iowa Made The List!

We all want to achieve a good work-life balance, but some states could use some help. A new study has determined the five U.S. states with the worst work-life balance. These states, according to SolitaireBliss.com, are:. Idaho. Iowa. Rhode Island. New Mexico. Factors determining these rankings included respondents’ working hours,...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Parental consent requirement for students’ gender identity change fails in committee

A bill that opponents said would endanger LGBTQ students failed Tuesday in the Iowa House Education Committee after heated debate. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers advanced two other bills Tuesday that would restrict school instruction related to gender identity and data collection on topics such as students’ sexual orientation and mental health. The bill that failed, House […] The post Parental consent requirement for students’ gender identity change fails in committee appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
IOWA STATE
B100

Is Squatting Legal In Iowa? It’s Complicated

It's cold outside and many people across Iowa are seeking shelter in abandoned buildings...but is it legal?. Many of us have driven by an old building and seen a likely homeless person there and assumed that we're looking at a squatter. In the current season, shelter is particularly essential. This week, the Quad Cities is expected to see lows in the single digits and even though it looks like the snow has moved out for now, people still need a place--any place--to snuggle up to stay warm.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Auditor Issues Advisory On Student Activity Funds

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is issuing an advisory on student activity funds urging community school districts to put attention on collection and handling of the funds. He says the advisory is due to misuse of funds and misunderstandings of Iowa law. The Iowa Auditor of State Office found during special investigations over the past ten years nearly 269-thousand dollars were misused by community school districts.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer’s Office wants to give it back to you!. The Iowa Great...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Specialty crops program grants up to $30,000 to Iowans

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The state of Iowa is working with farmers and organizations to encourage specialty crop growth. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is opening applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Applicants can receive up to $30,000 to help with specialty crop growth, which includes a wide...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Six care facilities closing in Iowa

The department says the sellers are commenting on CRFD Facebook posts and they are tagging people to try to get them to buy t-shirts or other clothing. "We match each high school jazz band in the area with a guest artist who then comes in and works with the students, clinics with them, records with them."
IOWA STATE
B100

This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa

The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

New bill would expand farmers’ ability to trap or kill varmints

Several wild animals could be trapped or killed without state permission if they pose a “nuisance” to farmers, under an Iowa House bill that was discussed Monday. Those animals include coyotes, groundhogs, opossums, raccoons and skunks. The new legislation — House File 118, introduced by Dean Fisher, a Garwin Republican — follows a significant increase […] The post New bill would expand farmers’ ability to trap or kill varmints appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Homelessness and housing: Part 1

REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting

New legislation that would allow deer hunters to use weapons that propel arrows with compressed air advanced Tuesday from an Iowa Senate subcommittee. So-called airbows are a relatively new weapon that some states allow for hunting. They are similar to a crossbow in that they use scopes to aim and are powerful and accurate. But […] The post New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy