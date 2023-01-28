Read full article on original website
mystar106.com
The 5 States With The Worst Work-Life Balance, Iowa Made The List!
We all want to achieve a good work-life balance, but some states could use some help. A new study has determined the five U.S. states with the worst work-life balance. These states, according to SolitaireBliss.com, are:. Idaho. Iowa. Rhode Island. New Mexico. Factors determining these rankings included respondents’ working hours,...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Parental consent requirement for students’ gender identity change fails in committee
A bill that opponents said would endanger LGBTQ students failed Tuesday in the Iowa House Education Committee after heated debate. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers advanced two other bills Tuesday that would restrict school instruction related to gender identity and data collection on topics such as students’ sexual orientation and mental health. The bill that failed, House […] The post Parental consent requirement for students’ gender identity change fails in committee appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Trucking Companies Could Face Limited Liability Over Negligence
A bill that would expand liability protections for trucking companies is making its way through the Iowa legislature again. These protections would impact how cases, where employees cause injury, death, or other damages while on the job, are handled. House Study Bill 114 would put a $1 million cap on...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
Is Squatting Legal In Iowa? It’s Complicated
It's cold outside and many people across Iowa are seeking shelter in abandoned buildings...but is it legal?. Many of us have driven by an old building and seen a likely homeless person there and assumed that we're looking at a squatter. In the current season, shelter is particularly essential. This week, the Quad Cities is expected to see lows in the single digits and even though it looks like the snow has moved out for now, people still need a place--any place--to snuggle up to stay warm.
Iowa State Auditor Issues Advisory On Student Activity Funds
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is issuing an advisory on student activity funds urging community school districts to put attention on collection and handling of the funds. He says the advisory is due to misuse of funds and misunderstandings of Iowa law. The Iowa Auditor of State Office found during special investigations over the past ten years nearly 269-thousand dollars were misused by community school districts.
WOWT
Nebraska, Iowa governors sign joint letter in opposition to new WOTUS rule
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds join 23 other governors in signing a letter to Joe Biden condemning a new rule regarding the Clean Water Act (CWA) and the revised definition of “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS). WOTUS is described...
ourquadcities.com
What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer’s Office wants to give it back to you!. The Iowa Great...
Specialty crops program grants up to $30,000 to Iowans
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The state of Iowa is working with farmers and organizations to encourage specialty crop growth. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is opening applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Applicants can receive up to $30,000 to help with specialty crop growth, which includes a wide...
KCRG.com
Six care facilities closing in Iowa
The department says the sellers are commenting on CRFD Facebook posts and they are tagging people to try to get them to buy t-shirts or other clothing. "We match each high school jazz band in the area with a guest artist who then comes in and works with the students, clinics with them, records with them."
This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa
The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
New bill would expand farmers’ ability to trap or kill varmints
Several wild animals could be trapped or killed without state permission if they pose a “nuisance” to farmers, under an Iowa House bill that was discussed Monday. Those animals include coyotes, groundhogs, opossums, raccoons and skunks. The new legislation — House File 118, introduced by Dean Fisher, a Garwin Republican — follows a significant increase […] The post New bill would expand farmers’ ability to trap or kill varmints appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health has announced over a dozen of its Iowa nurses are being recognized for routinely going above and beyond in order to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients. Out of the 50 nurses named on the 2023 Great Iowa Nurses list, 16 of...
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
iheart.com
Rural Iowa Communities See Majority Of Last Year's Nursing Home Closures
(Waukon, IA) -- The majority of nursing homes closed over the last year in Iowa are from rural communities. According to the Iowa Health Association, 13 of the 15 nursing homes to close in 2022 were in rural areas. Facility owners say the closures stem from a shortage of workers...
New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting
New legislation that would allow deer hunters to use weapons that propel arrows with compressed air advanced Tuesday from an Iowa Senate subcommittee. So-called airbows are a relatively new weapon that some states allow for hunting. They are similar to a crossbow in that they use scopes to aim and are powerful and accurate. But […] The post New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients.
travelawaits.com
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
