It's cold outside and many people across Iowa are seeking shelter in abandoned buildings...but is it legal?. Many of us have driven by an old building and seen a likely homeless person there and assumed that we're looking at a squatter. In the current season, shelter is particularly essential. This week, the Quad Cities is expected to see lows in the single digits and even though it looks like the snow has moved out for now, people still need a place--any place--to snuggle up to stay warm.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO