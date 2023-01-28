Read full article on original website
Related
Ben & Jerry’s newest ‘Topped’ flavors taste like two classic desserts
Ben & Jerry’s has launched two new flavors in its “Topped” line that will have ice cream lovers ditching their New Year’s resolutions. Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry Cheesecake feature what the “Topped” line is known for - a top layer of chocolate ganache.
BHG
Ben & Jerry’s Just Launched a New Flavor Inspired by Tony’s Chocolonely
Valentine’s Day came early for chocolate lovers everywhere when Ben & Jerry’s announced new flavors as part of their collaboration with Tony's Chocolonely, the Dutch confectionary company that makes chunky chocolate bars in bold, whimsical, rainbow-colored packaging. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Tony’s is releasing two new chocolate bars inspired by two classic Ben & Jerry’s flavors, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Strawberry Cheesecake, and the beloved ice cream company is launching a new ice cream flavor inspired by Tony’s Chocolonely’s fan-favorite milk chocolate caramel sea salt bar.
iheart.com
Ben & Jerry's Adds New Ice Cream Flavors
Ben & Jerry’s is expanding its collection of Topped ice cream with the debut of two new flavors. The company has introduced Bossin’ Cream Pie Topped and Raspberry Cheesecake Topped. Bossin’ Cream Pie Topped features a vanilla custard ice cream with cake pieces and pastry cream swirls topped...
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavor
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokémon and Ritz on new limited-time flavors. Now, it's working with ... itself. And Martha Stewart.
What Pepsi’s new Starry soda really tastes like
Pepsi recently ditched its lemon-lime soda, Sierra Mist and has replaced it with Starry. With the slogan, “Starry hits different,” the company said the new Starry “delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon-lime flavored soda category.”. Sierra Mist was launched in...
Thrillist
Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats
Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
Man Brings Wendy’s Chili with Tabasco Sauce to Chili Contest as a Joke and Something Unexpected Happened
According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.
Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream
In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
New 'Extra Long' Cheeseburger at 'Burger King' Is the Stuff of Dreams
Not sure if this is in the States yet though.
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Thrillist
Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January
It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
suggest.com
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
Allrecipes.com
Oreo Is Releasing a New Cookie and It's the "Most Oreo" Oreo Ever
Milk is about to have a new favorite cookie because Oreo is releasing its most exciting (and maybe slightly bizarre) innovation yet. The brand announced its "Most Oreo" Oreos will hit shelves later this month. What exactly could be more Oreo than an Oreo, you ask? Why, an Oreo that's...
The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft
The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
Apple Crisp Recipe
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside. Combine the sliced apples with the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
Are Cream Of Tartar And Baking Soda The Exact Same Thing?
There are a few baking ingredients that are pretty essential when it comes to any baked good recipe. A couple of staples include butter, flour, cocoa, eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract, according to BBC. Baking soda and cream of tartar are both commonly used in baking and have similar appearances. Simply put, they are both white powders, but you'd be surprised to know that they actually serve different purposes and are best suited for different applications.
Comments / 1