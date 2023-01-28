Gastonia names new police chief

Gastonia's new police chief is a familiar face in the department and the city.

Trent Conard, who joined the Gastonia Police Department in 1996, will be the department's new chief. He had been named interim chief in October 2022 after the retirement of Travis Brittain.

Conard will oversee a department of more than 200 employees, a number that includes both sworn officers and civilians. He will be the city's 25th chief of police. The city has promoted at least five of the last six chiefs from within its ranks.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Gastonia as police chief and leading a department of dedicated public servants who share my passion to protect and serve through direct and intentional community involvement inclusive to all residents and visitors of our diverse city,” Conard said in a statement released by the city.

Conard beat out more than 40 other applicants who applied after the city advertised the position nationwide, according to the city. There were eight candidates interviewed and four selected to participate in an extensive assessment center conducted by Centralina Regional Council. The assessment panel consisted of police chiefs and city managers from around the Charlotte region, along with some Gastonia community leaders.

“After an extensive nationwide search, it was clear that Interim Chief Conard was the right choice to continue leading the GPD,” said City Manager Michael Peoples in a statement released by the city. “His depth and breadth of experience in law enforcement, internal organizational and management skills, and passion for the communities of Gastonia will serve the department and our citizens well as he steps into this new role.”

Conard was promoted to assistant police chief from captain in October 2020. His service with the Gastonia Police Department includes being commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, commander of the Special Situations Unit which includes SWAT, Bomb Squad, Crisis Negotiators, Mobile Field Force, and the Mobile Command.

He was responsible for creating and implementing the Police Training Officer program for the department in 2005. Since the program was implemented, more than 180 officers have been trained in the program.

Conard received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Montreat College and is a North Carolina certified instructor and nationally certified problem based learning instructor. Conard is a graduate of the West Point Leadership Program and also attended the FBI Command College.