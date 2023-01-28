ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons 2023 Season Schedule Provides Hope

By Isaiah DeAnda Delgado
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

After falling one game short of winning the division in 2022, next season's schedule provides the Atlanta Falcons with a continued sense of playoff optimism.

Following the NFL's release of the 2023 regular season schedule, the Atlanta Falcons look to be flying high.

This season Atlanta finished last in the NFC South despite being 7-10, only one game behind the 8-9 divisional champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons will enter the next season with the easiest strength of schedule based on their opponents' win percentage in 2022.

Next season the Falcons are set to play only four games (Buccaneers, at Buccaneers, at Jaguars, Vikings) against playoff teams from this year. Additionally, Atlanta will face the four worst teams based on their record this season (at Bears, Texans, at Cardinals, Colts).

In part due to their schedule, the Falcons can go from worst to first next season if they play their cards right.

Atlanta finished the 2022 NFL season with consecutive wins, including the season finale against the division champion Buccaneers.

If Atlanta can continue to build upon the success they demonstrated against their opposition, they could find themselves in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Head coach Arthur Smith will return to coach Falcons in 2023 and potentially have a new QB under center as the team attempts to improve their offense by highlighting young playmakers Kyle Pitts and Drake London.

Between rumors tying current Baltimore Raven and former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson to Atlanta, the Falcons' 2021 draft crush Trey Lance becoming a disposable asset of the San Fransico 49ers due to the emergence of Brock Purdy, and their possession of the No. 8 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Atlanta could improve upon their its 31st-ranked pass offense heading into next season.

Should the Falcons debut an improved passing game to pair with their strong rushing attack from this season, don't be surprised if, at this time next season, they're preparing for a playoff game.

Falcon Report

