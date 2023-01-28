Read full article on original website
‘This is 13 years of raising kids’: Mom makes shocking discovery inside couch
TikToker Kacie is a busy mum juggling four kids and running her own business, so the shocking discovery she made inside her sofa recently… kind of makes sense. As her family was rummaging around searching for the TV remote, they looked in all the usual spots including in between the cushions of the couch. After no luck, they somehow landed on the conclusion that it must have fallen down the back of the couch. And in a bizarre move – which we still don’t really understand – they decided to cut open the back of the sofa in order to look for the remote. It begs the question...
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Lisa Loring, who played the original Wednesday Addams, dead at 64
Lisa Loring — who played the original Wednesday Addams character on the original “Addams Family” television show — has died. She was 64. Loring was taken off life support on Saturday after suffering a “massive stroke,” her friend Laurie Jacobson said in a post on Facebook announcing the death. “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring,” Jacobson wrote. “4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days.” Loring’s family made the decision to remove the life support on Saturday and she passed overnight. Jacobson added: “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Loring was just 6 years old when she played Wednesday from 1964-1966. She also appeared in the sitcom “The Pruitts of Southampton” and the epic CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.”
Chainsaws were not invented to cut wood, but something far more disturbing
The history of the chainsaw has developed quickly since the 1700s. Let's look more closely at what led to this development. Before C-sections, it was difficult for moms to deliver large babies vaginally. C-sections, also referred to as cesarean sections, entail the surgical removal of the child from the womb.
The Jordan Jumpman Team II Prowls In “Black Cat”
Following its revitalization during the tail end of 2022, the Jordan Jumpman Team II continues to infuse OG compositions with an increased slate of hybrid efforts, such as this “Black Cat” extension. Based on the cushioned overlay of the Air Jordan 13, the Triple Black offering is most...
Dad slammed for complaining the mom of his twins treats him ‘like an ATM’ on maternity leave
A dad of four-month-old twins has been slammed by social media users as a “deadbeat” for complaining that his partner, home on maternity leave, is “always nagging” him for money. The man, named Mark, explained to his friend Jessica that his partner Caitlyn gets parental leave payments. But, they’re a fraction of her old salary, so she can’t afford the couple’s agreement to split expenses 50/50 anymore, let alone pay for all the things the two newborns need. As a result, he whinged to Jessica that Caitlyn is “always nagging him and asking him for his money.” “He said he is afraid that she...
This handsome EDC knife unfolds smoothly and rapidly to serve your needs in an instant
There always comes a time when we wish we had something sharp on hand, especially when we’re out and away from our desks and toolboxes. Sometimes we need to cut a string or cord to open a package, or we want to slice a piece of fruit to share with a friend. Sometimes, we might even need a knife to carve out a chunk of wood outdoors. Pocket knives have become part of some EDC collections for that very reason, but while some can do the job, few can help you accomplish your task smoothly and quickly. Even fewer look as sharp as their blades, making them feel like tools you’d be embarrassed to be seen with. Fortunately, something like the Tekto F2 Bravo tactical knife exists, delivering not only a sharp tool that deploys quickly but also a stylish piece of equipment you’d be proud to flaunt.
Is My German Shepherd Part Wolf? The Truth Might Shock You
Is my German Shepherd part wolf might sound like a weird question, but trust us… it is asked quite frequently. This is not that surprising at all. Anyone who knows what a German Shepherd dog (GSD) looks like has probably asked themself the same question. German Shepherds might come...
This Vespa teardrop trailer made of foam, incorporates a functional kitchen and space to sleep the rider
DIYers have their own sense of doing things with ingredients that for you and me may sound foolish to begin with. Teardrop trailers, besides the size, have to be durable and stable. Throwing the two aspects out of the park, Thomas Burick has created a micro teardrop trailer, to go with his 1962 Vespa, from foam topped with a sheet of homemade fiberglass.
Watch a Man Boldly Jump Into Piranha-Infested Waters
Few fish have a reputation as ferocious as the infamous piranha. With multiple movies made about this animal, most people are terrified of these creatures. Leave it to Jeremy Wade from River Monsters Official to jump into water full of piranhas!. Wade educates people with short Tik Tok videos, specializing...
Anayalovenote Talks Growing Up In Foster Care And Dating Soulja Boy
Anayalovenote opens up about the reality of being raised in foster care, and her time dating Soulja Boy. Anayalovenote is a ball of energy, and she’s here to bless the music industry with her talents. Born in Puerto Rico but growing up in Austin, Texas, the singer, songwriter, rapper, and choreographer has been on the grind since she was born, forced to stand on her own two feet since she can remember.
Pitbull Breeding For Beginners – A Quick Guide
A common sentiment is that Pitbull breeding should be heavily regulated to prevent the perpetuation of aggressive traits in the breed. What are your thoughts on this?. Whatever the case may be, there is no denying that there are irresponsible Pitbull breeders out there. However, that is not a generalization that should be used to describe all of them.
5 strange dessert animals
Once dubbed "the hardest bat in the world," the desert long-eared bat (Otonycteris hemprichii) is found in North Africa and the Middle East. This bat species earned its nickname due to its main diet of scorpions. The bats hunt scorpions by falling onto them out of the sky and wrestling the venomous arachnids into submission, unbothered by the multiple stings they often receive in the process. Research from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel has also found that desert long-eared bats have the ability to switch the settings on their sonar, using one type of echolocation to seek out ground-dwelling prey like scorpions and another type to hunt down flying insects.
10+ Interesting Chicken Facts That Might Surprise You
Chickens have been a part of human life for centuries, and they are more than just an animal that provides us with food. These fascinating creatures have some intriguing facts and quirks that make them unique. From their natural behavior to the way they interact with humans, there’s a lot...
Aerogel-filled sleeping bag was designed to keep you warm even in temperatures of -40° F
A little-known fact about Aerogel is that aside from being the world’s lightest solid, it’s also an excellent thermal insulator, and has been used on numerous Mars missions to protect critical components from heat and cold. Fill it in a sleeping bag and suddenly you’ve got yourself the most effective piece of gear for extreme colds. Meet Biigloo, a sleeping bag that uses a single layer of aerogel along with DuPont SORONA bio-fleece to make it the most effective piece of insulated gear in your mountaineering trips or ski-lodge visits. Just 1 millimeter of Aerogel within the Biigloo’s design does what even Gore-Tex can’t, providing insulation even in temperatures as low as -40°F/-40°C.
Proof Big Brother Is Listening
I’ve never believed that whole thing about, “Big Brother Watching” or in this case, listening. But reality keeps proving me wrong. On Friday, my wife sent me a text that the cool office chair she uses just broke. She loves the chair and even her co-workers like...
