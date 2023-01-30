ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My family of 4 spent $600 a night at Disney's Beach Club Resort, and it's one of our favorite hotels

By Kari Becker
 2 days ago
My family stayed at Beach Club in Disney World.

Kari Becker

As a travel planner at Marvelous Mouse Travels , I know picking the best resort for your family is the first step for a Disney vacation . Recently, my family stayed at Beach Club .

Themed after a New England-style beach resort, it's located in the Epcot area around Crescent Lake, our favorite resort area to stay in.

Here's a look at our recent stay in a club-level room and why Beach Club has become a top pick for my family.

We opted for a club-level room, which meant we got priority check-in

My husband, our two kids , and I opted for a club-level room at Beach Club, and we loved the additional pampering and amenities.

It's just a hotel room , but it comes with access to the Stone Harbor Club lounge, a private concierge, and priority check-in. The lounge and all club-level rooms are located on the fifth floor, which you need a room key to access.

Upon arriving, we were greeted and escorted up to check in with the club-level concierge. After getting some information about the resort and the lounge hours, we were offered a sparkline-wine welcome drink and brought to our room.

Our room cost $600 a night and comfortably fit the 4 of us

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SW1tL_0kUVMTcb00
Club-level rooms offer access to a lounge and a private concierge.

Kari Becker

Compared to a standard room, club-level rooms usually cost about $270 more, depending on the time of year. Our room cost $600 a night with a promo deal, but it's usually closer to $800.

It had two queen beds, a double vanity bathroom, a small fridge, a coffee maker, a full balcony patio, and a great view of the pool.

The Stone Harbor Club lounge offers free food service 5 times a day

Coffee is served early in the morning followed by a continental breakfast. Then there are light snacks in the afternoon, hors d'oeuvres and beverages (including alcoholic) in the evening, and desserts and cordials at night.

My family filled up on continental breakfast in the morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V06gY_0kUVMTcb00
There was free breakfast in the lounge.

Kari Becker

The spread included cereal, hard-boiled eggs, yogurt, bagels, pastries, sausage, egg scrambles, coffee, tea, and juice.

It was plenty for a full meal and would've cost our family of four over $100 at a quick-service location. The afternoon snacks included candies, trail mix, and kid-friendly offerings such as crackers and pretzels.

In the evening, there was also enough food to make an entire meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKbwR_0kUVMTcb00
The evening spread included some unique options, like poke cones.

Kari Becker

There were small plates like tuna poke cones, salad, cheeses and meats, assorted breads, apples and caramel, mac and cheese, chicken fingers, assorted veggies, and mini steaks with mashed potatoes.

My family ate this for dinner one night, and it was filling and delicious.

The evening service also included beer and wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Osilf_0kUVMTcb00
Adults could get beer and wine for free in the lounge.

Kari Becker

Later at night, we enjoyed some desserts, and the adults got Baileys and Kahlua, which could be added to coffee.

The lounge also had a stocked freezer of Mickey ice-cream bars and ice-cream sandwiches that could be accessed all day. To say this was my boy's favorite part is an understatement.

Even when the club-level lounge isn't open, we were able to ask for a glass of wine, bottle of beer, can of soda, or cup of juice to bring to the pool or our room. Bottled water was also always available.

Beach Club has some of the best amenities at Disney World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6jDO_0kUVMTcb00
There are sandy beachy areas around the resort.

Kari Becker

You can walk to both Epcot and Hollywood Studios (or take the extremely convenient Disney Skyliner or boats), and you have access to the amenities of all three resorts in the area: Beach Club, Yacht Club , and BoardWalk Inn.

We often walk over to the BoardWalk Inn to grab a pizza for lunch, pastries for breakfast, or ice cream for a late-night snack. Our boys also love to play the carnival games on the Disney BoardWalk or head down to the arcade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1od9MT_0kUVMTcb00
Beach Club shares its pool with Yacht Club.

Kari Becker

Stormalong Bay is by far the best pool on the Disney property. The Yacht and Beach Club resorts share this pool, which has a lazy river, a big pirate-ship slide, and a sand play area.

It's a great spot for parents who want to relax and children who want a day of water fun.

There's also a full fitness center for those wanting to keep up their exercise routine on vacation, especially after eating a Kitchen Sink sundae at Beaches and Cream Soda Shop.

There are sit-down, quick-service, and even character-dining options at the resort

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snxHW_0kUVMTcb00
We went to Cape May Cafe for dinner.

Kari Becker

Cape May Cafe is the only table-service restaurant at the Beach Club (although there are a few in Yacht Club next door). It offers a buffet for breakfast and dinner.

In the morning, you can find some of your favorite characters for Minnie's Beach Bash Breakfast. The buffet has fruit, oatmeal, waffles, French toast, biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon and sausage, and an omelet and carving station.

Breakfast costs $45 for adults and $29 for children 3 to 9.

In the evening, a seafood-inspired buffet offers a bountiful array of salads, meats, fish, vegetables, sides, and a traditional New England steam boil. It was one of our favorite meals of the trip.

Dinner costs $46 for adults and $27 for children 3 to 9.

The resort also has quick-service options at Beach Club Marketplace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RW5O7_0kUVMTcb00
You can pick up snacks and quick meals in the Marketplace.

Kari Becker

You can grab breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and desserts, and it's known for its different varieties of mac and cheese — bacon-topped is my favorite.

The pool bar and restaurant, Hurricane Hanna's, offers food and drinks throughout the day.

We enjoyed the bacon-cheddar cheeseburger and chicken strips, and I always make time for a Banana Cabana cocktail, made with mango rum, coconut rum, Bols crème de banana, orange juice, and pineapple juice.

Beach Club is a great resort for groups of all sizes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7a5F_0kUVMTcb00
We'll definitely be returning to Beach Club.

Kari Becker

Beach Club offers families, small and large, ample room choices, a plethora of amenities, delicious food and drink options, and the best pool at Disney World.

For those opening and closing the parks every day, club level probably isn't worth it. But if you're looking for a more relaxing vacation with time at the resort, I think it's a worthwhile investment.

The club-level concierge is also a great perk for specialized service without needing to go to the front desk. When we had a ticket issue come up during our trip, the concierge was gracious and helpful in getting it resolved quickly.

For larger groups, the property also has studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom villas that offer plenty of space.

After this trip, it's fair to say that Beach Club is one of my family's favorite hotels .

Correction: January 30, 2023 — An earlier version of this story misstated the kind of accommodation the writer stayed in. It was a room, not a suite. The earlier version also failed to include information about the promo deal the writer got on the room. The standard rate is $800, she got it for $600.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 10

Howl at the moon.
4d ago

we spent three days at Disneyland with our kids, both under ten. had a good time the first day, but kids didn't want to go again for the 2nd, so we went to Universal Studios and had more fun. the 3rd day kids had enough and we went to the beach, we had the most fun.

Reply
4
