Pesto eggs, chilli noodles and katsu fish fingers: Caught Snackin’s fast and filling recipes

 4 days ago
Quick off the mark: (clockwise from bottom left) Caught Snackin’s baked pesto eggs with sourdough soldiers, fish fingers in a katsu curry and quick chilli oil noodles.

Pesto baked eggs

For when you want something easy and delicious – lazy days and that. Dunk a hunk of bread in these sensational eggs and relax.

Prep 5 min

Cook 12 min

Serves 2

50g mozzarella, grated

2

tbsp vegetarian green pesto

2 eggs

Salt and black pepper

½

tsp chilli flakes

2 thick slices sourdough

2

tbsp olive oil

Heat the oven to 180C (160C fan)/350F/gas 4. Divide the grated mozzarella between two ovenproof ramekins, top each with a tablespoon of pesto, then crack an egg into each. Season with salt, pepper and chilli flakes, then bake for 12 minutes, until the egg is cooked but the yolk is still runny.

Meanwhile, brush each slice of sourdough with olive oil and toast in a dry frying pan on a medium-high heat for two minutes on each side. Season the toasted sourdough, then cut into soldiers.

Serve the baked pesto eggs, hot out of the oven, with the sourdough soldiers for dipping.

Five-minute chilli oil noodles

Slurp these thick noodz coated in spicy chilli sauce and wait for your tastebuds to take off. Made in five minutes, eaten in five seconds.

Prep 10 min

Cook 5 min

Serves 2

150g

thick udon noodles

1

tbsp chilli flakes

1 garlic clove, peeled and very finely chopped

1

tbsp sesame oil

1

tbsp chilli oil

1

tbsp mixed sesame seeds

1

tbsp light soy sauce

3

tbsp vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

To serve (all optional)

Steamed pak choi

1 spring onion

, trimmed and sliced

1 red chilli, finely chopped

Cook the udon noodles according to the packet instructions, then drain.

In a medium bowl, combine the chilli flakes, garlic, sesame oil, chilli oil, sesame seeds and soy sauce. Heat the vegetable oil in a small saucepan on a medium heat for two minutes, then pour the hot oil over the chilli mixture and stir to combine. Add the cooked noodles and toss until they are well coated.

Serve in bowls with steamed pak choi, and sprinkled with spring onion and red chilli, if you like.

Fish finger katsu curry

Flaky fish fingers finessed with aromatic, creamy katsu curry. Vibes for days. Need I say more?

Prep

15 min

Cook

15 min

Serves 2

6 fish fingers

120g jasmine rice

For the katsu curry sauce

1

tbsp vegetable oil

½ onion,

finely chopped

75g carrot, diced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and very finely chopped

1

tsp peeled and finely grated fresh root ginger

1

tsp garam masala

½

tsp ground turmeric

2

tbsp honey

1

tbsp soy sauce

400ml

vegetable stock

Salt and black pepper

To serve (all optional)

Coriander

Sesame seeds

Baby spinach leaves

Butterhead lettuce leaves

Raw carrot ribbons

Heat the oven to 230C (210C fan)/450F/gas 8. Put the fish fingers on an oven tray and bake for 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan on a low–medium heat, then sweat the onion, carrot, garlic and ginger with the garam masala and turmeric for five minutes. Stir in the honey and soy sauce, then add the stock. Increase the heat, bring the sauce to a boil, then turn down to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, until the sauce has thickened. If you prefer a smoother sauce, use a stick blender to blitz it to a silky consistency. Taste and season accordingly.

Meanwhile, cook the rice according to the packet instructions.

Serve the fish fingers with a mound of rice and the katsu curry sauce spooned generously over the top. Sprinkle with coriander and sesame seeds, if you like, and/or with a side salad for added colour.

  • Extracted from Caught Snackin’: 100 Recipes. Simple. Fast. Flavoursome, published next week by Hamlyn at £20.To order a copy for £17.40, go to guardianbookshop.com

