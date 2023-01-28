ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

South wrestler's perfect week, County hockey player's hat trick lead top preps performances

By Chris Abdelmalek, The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
As the winter sports season slowly makes its way to a close, many Pueblo-area teams are starting to jostle for positions in the postseason, while others are fighting day by day to extend their seasons.

This week's top performers list includes some career- and season-high point totals on the basketball court, a clean sweep on the wrestling mat, a hat trick on the ice and more.

Each week, the Chieftain will list the top student-athletes from area schools to highlight those who have performed at a high level. The Chieftain sports staff selects the top high school performers. Coaches can nominate players by emailing cabdelmalek@gannett.com.

JJ Greigo, Pueblo South, wrestling

Griego had a perfect week for the Colts, winning all four of his matches. In the recent Fairview Team Tournament, Griego went a perfect 3-0, with wins coming via pinfall, technical pin and a 10-5 decision. He also defeated Jacob Murrain of Pueblo West to finish out a perfect 4-0 week and improve his record on the season to 23-8.

Sebastian Freeman, Pueblo East, wrestling

Freeman has a 32-4 record on the season so far, including a third-place finish in the recent Top of the Rockies wrestling tournament. He also picked up a win this past

week against the No. 1-ranked Class 3A wrestler at 165 pounds, Genaro Pino of Pueblo Central.

Freeman is well on his way to following in the footsteps of his older brother, Xavier Freeman, a two-time state wrestling champion. Sebastian is currently the No. 1-ranked wrestler in Class 4A at 175 pounds.

Hailey Maurer, Pueblo West, swim and dive

Maurer set a season-best time of 01:09.32 in the 100 freestyle against Pueblo Central this past week, helping the Cyclones secure another victory and maintain a lead in the league standings entering league championship week. Maurer has 14 first-place finishes on the year throughout all the events she participates in.

Kristen Stringer, Pueblo South, swim and dive

Stringer put up a season-best time of 01:20.81 in the 100 butterfly against Woodland Park this past week. She also finished first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:25.33, which is about five seconds off her best time of the season.

Kyla Ruzich, Pueblo County, basketball

Ruzich had a season-high 15 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists and four steals to help the Hornets get past Pueblo South 48-23 early in the week. Later in the week, she helped lead the team to a 23-17 victory over Pueblo East to secure a top spot in the South Central League standings.

Teren Sanchez, Pueblo West, basketball

Sanchez dropped 17 points with six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in a 84-24 rout of Centennial. She is first on the team in assists and steals, and the team has amassed a 4-0 league record so far, which is good enough to be tied with Pueblo County for the top spot in the S-CL.

Josh Sanchez, Pueblo Central, basketball

Sanchez put up a career-high 19 points with two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in a win against Pueblo East this past week. He then chipped in eight points and four rebounds in the next game against Pueblo Centennial to help the Wildcats improve to 4-0 in league play with a big league game against Pueblo South coming up Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Mateo Esquivel, Pueblo South, basketball

Esquivel dropped a career-high 21 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks in an 83-44 victory over Pueblo County. The impressive performance came after a game in which he scored 15 points and collected eight rebounds, nine assists and seven steals with one block against Pueblo Centennial. The Colts are currently tied with the Wildcats for first place in the South-Central League standings.

Garrett O'Brien, Pueblo County, hockey

O’Brien scored a hat trick and had an assist in the Hornets' 7-6 loss to Palmer this past week. O’Brien is now leading the Hornets in goals with nine on the season and is second on the team in assists with five. The Hornets will need to scrape together a few more wins before the end of the season if they hope to make the playoffs.

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter: @chowebacca

