WITN
Adding Cold Air to the Clouds and Rain
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain just keeps coming. Tonight, we’ll hang on to the 50s until a front arrives. Any rain will be very light and fog may develop again until the colder air arrives. Once the 40s arrive, they won’t leave. We don’t see 50s again until Sunday afternoon.
WITN
Rounds of rain expected through this week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Through tonight and Tuesday, rainfall amounts will be light and under an inch for most of the Eastern NC, but by Wednesday there will be higher rainfall amounts along the coast. This is due to a stationary front setting up on the tail-end of the cold front ranging from Texas to Eastern NC.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Two snow days were better than one
As Rose Ann and I walked to John Small School in the morning we could see Horace shoveling coal into the furnaces at Washington High School. The coal was used to heat the entire building through radiators in every room. The overcast sky could mean snow to an area that was not used to getting snow.
WITN
ENC agriculture experts discuss future of crop health following warm January weather
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -70-degree weather and moist field conditions are what many crop farmers in Eastern Carolina have dealt with during the month of January. “This is how the farming game is played, adjusting throughout the year to weather,” said Mitch Smith, Pitt County Agricultural Extension Agent. The...
WITN
All-way stop coming to Lenoir County intersection
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina intersection is becoming an all-way stop. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the intersection of Highway 55 and 903, east of Seven Springs will be converted next Wednesday. Currently, drivers on Highway 903 must stop at this Lenoir County junction. Signs...
WITN
Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
Hwy. 11 back open after accident involving ‘heavy truck’
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — All lanes of N.C. Hwy. 11 North are back open after an accident Monday morning temporarily closed all southbound lanes from Ferrel Road to Wallace Family Road. The accident involved a “heavy truck,” according to a Lenoir County Emergency Services Facebook post.
WITN
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport names new Airport Operations Manager
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) has hired a new Airport Operations Manager. The airport names Patrick Manzo as its new Airport Operations Manager. Manzo has held the interim operations manager position, and will be primarily responsible for Airfield and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF)...
WITN
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
The benefits millions of Americans received during the pandemic will soon come to an end. After nearly 3 years, the COVID-19 state of emergency will soon be ending. President Biden announced Monday he intends to stop it in may, which will impact benefits for millions of Americans, including folks here in the East.
WITN
Girl Scout cookie season brings new flavors to the East
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You’ve seen them outside your neighborhood groceries, big box stores, and churches. It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Girl Scout cookie season!. This year you can get your favorites like always, however, you also have a new option for the 2023 season:...
Sunday is 20 years since deadly Kinston pharmaceutical explosion
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty years ago on Sunday, the deadly explosion at the West Pharmaceutical Services plant happened. The explosion at the Kinston facility killed six workers and injured dozens of others. The fire burned for two days. It was determined by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard in an investigation that a build-up […]
Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
Hope is Alive opens men’s recovery home in Greenville
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville has gained a men’s recovery home through Hope is Alive Ministries. It follows a program that is led by individuals who have also overcome addiction. The home held a grand opening celebration on Jan. 28. “The mission of Hope is Alive is to radically change the lives of drug addicts, […]
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
WITN
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WITN
Chamber of Commerce to hold 18th annual Economic Forecast Luncheon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will meet Tuesday to look toward the future at the 18th annual Economic Forecast Luncheon. The luncheon will feature a presentation from keynote speaker Phillip Neuhart, which will include an analysis on the local, state and national economy in the coming year.
1 dead, 1 injured after ‘rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle’ targeted at car driving in Tarboro neighborhood
A driver fled the scene and the car was later found abandoned about five blocks away near the intersection of Roberson and Clark drives.
WITN
South Lenoir happy to be back on home floor, Southwest Onslow girls clinch conference title
DEEP RUN, N.C. (WITN) - A few weeks ago South Lenoir high school lost its gym due to storm damage to its roof. They have been back for a few home games and we spoke to the Blue Devils coaches about what it means to be back on their home floor.
WITN
Southside girls beat rival Northside, honor O’Neal for 2,000 career points
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Southside girls ran out to a 19-2 run against rival Northside-Pinetown and went on to beat their rival 58-45. Ka’Nyah O’Neal leading the way with 29 points and 20 rebounds for the Seahawks. She was honored after her first basket for reaching the...
wcti12.com
Construction underway on new playground at Lenoir County parks
KINSTON, Lenoir County — New playgrounds are being built in Kinston at Fairfield Park and Bill Fay Park. The community was invited to join city leaders and construction crews as the equipment was installed at Fairfield Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The old playground equipment was removed in...
