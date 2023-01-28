ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WJLA

'Keep them out of trouble': DC launches youth summer program

WASHINGTON (7News) — The late D.C. Mayor Marion Barry created the city’s youth summer employment program back in 1979. For decades he truly was a champion for the youth, giving so many in the city their first jobs. Mayor Muriel Bowser who has made youth issues a top...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Mother of slain DC 13-year-old Karon Blake to address media for the first time

WASHINGTON (7News) — The mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake, who was shot dead in Northeast D.C. on Jan. 7, plans to address the media for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Jason Michael Lewis, the man who allegedly shot Blake, turned himself in on Tuesday and has since been charged with second-degree murder while armed, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Former Md. Gov. Hogan 'giving serious consideration' to presidential run in 2024

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that he is now "giving serious consideration" to running for president in 2024, according to a Tweet. This news comes after much speculation, circulating rumors, and subtle hints were dropped at a fundraiser thrown for his staff back in November 2022 to commemorate the ending of his second term as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Applications now open for 2023 summer youth employment program in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Looking for a summer job? Applications are now open for the 2023 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) in the District. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) on Monday officially launched the application period. District youth between the ages...
WASHINGTON STATE

