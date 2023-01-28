Read full article on original website
DC Weather: Sunshine Monday with highs near 60; tracking two robust cold fronts this week
WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday will be the warmest day of the week with a dramatic temperature change coming Tuesday and for the rest of the week. A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon will allow high temperatures to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The First...
'Paint the Town Red' campaign in Maryland raises heart health awareness in February
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — February is American Heart Month, and Friday is National Wear Red Day! Every year, the American Heart Association (AHA) and the nation come together with one common goal- to eradicate heart disease and stroke. According to AHA’s website, “Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in...
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
Utah Avalanche Center reports 24 human-triggered avalanches in 24 hours over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Avalanche Center reported over 20 human-triggered avalanches as snow hit the state. They said overall, six people ended up caught in the avalanches. With fresh snow in Utah's mountains, skiers and snowboarders continued to enjoy terrain in the backcountry. Jaxon and Bryan...
PREVIEW: Gov. Youngkin expected to attend 5th annual Virginia March for Life in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Thousands of pro-life Virginians are expected to attend the 5th annual Virginia March for Life. The march will take place on Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the state Capitol in Richmond. On Wednesday, the General Assembly reconvenes the legislature to address Governor Youngkin’s vetoes and...
'Keep them out of trouble': DC launches youth summer program
WASHINGTON (7News) — The late D.C. Mayor Marion Barry created the city’s youth summer employment program back in 1979. For decades he truly was a champion for the youth, giving so many in the city their first jobs. Mayor Muriel Bowser who has made youth issues a top...
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to deliver first State of the State address Wednesday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Just two weeks after being sworn into office, Maryland's newly-elected Governor Wes Moore is delivering his first State of the State address on Wednesday. The event will take place at the State House in Annapolis before the general assembly at noon. Watch the event here...
Mother of slain DC 13-year-old Karon Blake to address media for the first time
WASHINGTON (7News) — The mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake, who was shot dead in Northeast D.C. on Jan. 7, plans to address the media for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Jason Michael Lewis, the man who allegedly shot Blake, turned himself in on Tuesday and has since been charged with second-degree murder while armed, police said.
Former Md. Gov. Hogan 'giving serious consideration' to presidential run in 2024
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that he is now "giving serious consideration" to running for president in 2024, according to a Tweet. This news comes after much speculation, circulating rumors, and subtle hints were dropped at a fundraiser thrown for his staff back in November 2022 to commemorate the ending of his second term as governor.
Applications now open for 2023 summer youth employment program in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Looking for a summer job? Applications are now open for the 2023 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) in the District. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) on Monday officially launched the application period. District youth between the ages...
'We've got your back': Wes Moore speaks to rally in Annapolis calling for tougher gun laws
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — At a rally in Annapolis Tuesday, some victims of gun violence met with Maryland’s new Gov. Wes Moore calling for tougher gun laws in the state. For 10 years straight, they’ve come to Annapolis seeking to tighten gun laws, calling themselves Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action.
