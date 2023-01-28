ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

cougcenter.com

Kami Ethridge named Coach of the Week by ESPN

Washington State women’s basketball head coach Kami Ethridge was named ESPN’s Coach of the Week following the Cougs victories over Arizona State and #19/14 Arizona this past weekend. This is the first time in a decade that the Cougs beat both of the Arizona schools on the road.
PULLMAN, WA
cougcenter.com

Photo Gallery: Washington State defeats ASU

Last Saturday, your Washington State Cougars took on the Arizona Sun Devils and came out on top, winning 75-58. It was an incredible game, and Ashley Davis nailed the most iconic moments!. Which pic is your fave?. Go Cougs!
PULLMAN, WA
theeasterner.org

Fraternity Phi Delta Theta Loses Recognition Due to Hazing

Jan. 13, 2023 – The Phi Delta Theta Washington Epsilon fraternity is no longer recognized by Eastern Washington University after being found responsible for hazing and related violations, according to an email that students received from the university. In November 2022, an anonymous student reported to both EWU and...
CHENEY, WA
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
ehstalon.com

Tragedy in the gem state

The University of Idaho faced the tragic loss of four students on Nov. 12, 2022. Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found murdered inside of their off-campus house, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin. Two other roommates were also present inside the house at the time but were left unharmed.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Pullman police searching for alcohol thief

PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole alcohol he did not pay for. Security footage captured the man at Bob’s Corner Mart. If you’ve seen him or have an information on the situation, you’re asked to call Officer Nuxoll at 509-334-0802.
PULLMAN, WA
bengalspurr.com

Golden Throne canceled due to new alliance

In a shocking turn of events, Clarkston and Lewiston high schools made a last-minute decision to cancel 2023’s annual Battle of the Golden Throne due to a newfound, mutual understanding of the trying circumstances that each school experiences. For decades, the authoritarian regimes presiding over the foreign affairs of...
CLARKSTON, WA
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Big Country News

No Injuries Reported Following Fire on 7th Street in Clarkston Sunday Night

CLARKSTON, WA - On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 8:50 p.m., Clarkston Fire units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1200 block of 7th street in Clarkston. First arriving units found a fully involved shed fire. According to a release from Clarkston Professional Firefighters Local 2299, the fire had also extended into a tree, into a carport and to the siding of the home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after arriving on scene without any further extension into the home or nearby structures.
CLARKSTON, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 29, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 29, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------ 23-S0260 Agency Assistance. 01:38:41. Incident Address: NE TERRE VIEW DR; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Pullman Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------------ 23-S0259 DUI. 02:01:11. Incident Address: NE STADIUM...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Set To Discuss Proposed Pullman Biodiesel Plant During Wednesday Morning Meeting

The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are set to discuss their proposed project to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman during their meeting Wednesday morning. The board voted unanimously during a brief special meeting last week to buy about 200 acres of farmland South of Wawawai Road on the West edge of town. The property is between the Whispering Hills Subdivision and the Hinrichs Trading Company Ardent Mills garbanzo plant.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

