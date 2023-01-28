Read full article on original website
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
cougcenter.com
Kami Ethridge named Coach of the Week by ESPN
Washington State women’s basketball head coach Kami Ethridge was named ESPN’s Coach of the Week following the Cougs victories over Arizona State and #19/14 Arizona this past weekend. This is the first time in a decade that the Cougs beat both of the Arizona schools on the road.
cougcenter.com
Photo Gallery: Washington State defeats ASU
Last Saturday, your Washington State Cougars took on the Arizona Sun Devils and came out on top, winning 75-58. It was an incredible game, and Ashley Davis nailed the most iconic moments!. Which pic is your fave?. Go Cougs!
nbcrightnow.com
Best of both worlds: Tanner, Jacob Groves watch Eastern Washington's magical basketball run from afar while celebrating their own at Oklahoma
Being teammates is nothing new for Jacob and Tanner Groves, which this talented duo from Shadle Park High School is again at Oklahoma. However, as their senior seasons wind down, both realize how special their nearly two seasons in the Big 12 Conference with the Sooners have been. “Obviously, it’s...
SBLive's 2A boys basketball coaches poll: Pullman overtakes No. 1 spot (Jan. 31)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 2A, votes were cast for 12 teams in the latest poll. Pullman moves into the No. 1 spot this week after receiving every first-place vote ...
theeasterner.org
Fraternity Phi Delta Theta Loses Recognition Due to Hazing
Jan. 13, 2023 – The Phi Delta Theta Washington Epsilon fraternity is no longer recognized by Eastern Washington University after being found responsible for hazing and related violations, according to an email that students received from the university. In November 2022, an anonymous student reported to both EWU and...
Student Found Dead in Pullman Dorm, Chancellor Issues Statement
A WSU student was found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Luke Morgan Tyler. Police say that foul play is not suspected. WSU Police and the Whitman County Coroner are continuing to investigate. A GoFundMe page was set up by organizer Yousuf Elswify...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
ehstalon.com
Tragedy in the gem state
The University of Idaho faced the tragic loss of four students on Nov. 12, 2022. Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found murdered inside of their off-campus house, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin. Two other roommates were also present inside the house at the time but were left unharmed.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman police searching for alcohol thief
PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole alcohol he did not pay for. Security footage captured the man at Bob’s Corner Mart. If you’ve seen him or have an information on the situation, you’re asked to call Officer Nuxoll at 509-334-0802.
bengalspurr.com
Golden Throne canceled due to new alliance
In a shocking turn of events, Clarkston and Lewiston high schools made a last-minute decision to cancel 2023’s annual Battle of the Golden Throne due to a newfound, mutual understanding of the trying circumstances that each school experiences. For decades, the authoritarian regimes presiding over the foreign affairs of...
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
State shares evidence regarding Moscow murders with suspect's legal team
IDAHO, USA — In the ongoing legal case against Bryan C. Kohberger for the murders of four University of Idaho students, the State of Idaho recently responded to a request for discovery in court filed by Kohberger's public defender. According to the American Bar Association — this is the...
No Injuries Reported Following Fire on 7th Street in Clarkston Sunday Night
CLARKSTON, WA - On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 8:50 p.m., Clarkston Fire units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1200 block of 7th street in Clarkston. First arriving units found a fully involved shed fire. According to a release from Clarkston Professional Firefighters Local 2299, the fire had also extended into a tree, into a carport and to the siding of the home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after arriving on scene without any further extension into the home or nearby structures.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 29, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 29, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------ 23-S0260 Agency Assistance. 01:38:41. Incident Address: NE TERRE VIEW DR; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Pullman Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------------ 23-S0259 DUI. 02:01:11. Incident Address: NE STADIUM...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, January 30, 2023
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, January 30, 2023. --------------------------------------------------------------
pullmanradio.com
Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Set To Discuss Proposed Pullman Biodiesel Plant During Wednesday Morning Meeting
The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are set to discuss their proposed project to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman during their meeting Wednesday morning. The board voted unanimously during a brief special meeting last week to buy about 200 acres of farmland South of Wawawai Road on the West edge of town. The property is between the Whispering Hills Subdivision and the Hinrichs Trading Company Ardent Mills garbanzo plant.
Multiple people hospitalized after wreck on U.S. 95 North of Potlatch
POTLATCH - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash, southbound on US 95 near milepost 371, near the Latah and Benewah County line. A silver, 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound, in the left lane, on US 95 near milepost...
