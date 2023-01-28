ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

New month means new normal temperatures in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The shortest month of the year brings some of the biggest weather potentials of the year. February is a warming month for Portland as afternoon highs average out in the low 50s. This makes the second month of the year the third coldest month of the year. Just behind January and December.
Portland sees more subfreezing temps, east winds Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of brutally cold temperatures will start the day off Tuesday for Portland and the surrounding areas. Easterly winds from the Columbia River Gorge will help drop temperatures and wind chill factors once again. Tuesday morning’s lows won’t break any standing records in Portland,...
Bitter east wind keeps Portland cold, dry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Monday is the coldest morning since the winter storm at the end of December. Many locations are in the 20s with some wind sheltered valley locations in the teens. Temperatures in the Cascades are in the single digits to near zero. Overnight Sunday night winds calmed down and that allowed very cold and dry air to settle into the region.
Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
beachconnection.net

6 Ultimate Romantic, Cloistered Finds on Oregon Coast's Northern Half

(Oregon Coast) – February is right upon us and so begins that white-knuckled planning stage for Valentine's Day. Where to take your special someone: what would they, he or she really like for a surprise trip to the Oregon coast? You're nervous you might mess this one up. (Above: Stonefield Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
shipreport.net

Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
96.7 KISS FM

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
The Oregonian

Will it snow in Portland this weekend?

Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
Channel 6000

Expert shares travel trends, latest cruise offerings in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – According to a recent study, nearly 80% of Americans report a high degree of excitement about travel in 2023. Travel expert and Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, Colleen McDaniel, shares travel tips, trends and how Norwegian Cruise Line is helping travelers sail away in 2023.
Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?

Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.

