Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Channel 6000
New month means new normal temperatures in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The shortest month of the year brings some of the biggest weather potentials of the year. February is a warming month for Portland as afternoon highs average out in the low 50s. This makes the second month of the year the third coldest month of the year. Just behind January and December.
Channel 6000
Portland sees more subfreezing temps, east winds Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of brutally cold temperatures will start the day off Tuesday for Portland and the surrounding areas. Easterly winds from the Columbia River Gorge will help drop temperatures and wind chill factors once again. Tuesday morning’s lows won’t break any standing records in Portland,...
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
‘Last chance’ to see rare green comet, clouds increase Tuesday night across the PNW
Check out the rare “green comet” hanging in the night’s sky while you still can. After days of brisk, clear skies, cloudy weather returns to the Pacific Northwest tonight.
Channel 6000
Bitter east wind keeps Portland cold, dry
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Monday is the coldest morning since the winter storm at the end of December. Many locations are in the 20s with some wind sheltered valley locations in the teens. Temperatures in the Cascades are in the single digits to near zero. Overnight Sunday night winds calmed down and that allowed very cold and dry air to settle into the region.
Channel 6000
Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
Hundreds lose power overnight in Southwest Portland
A large power outage is impacting residents living near the Goose Hollow neighborhood and downtown area early Tuesday morning.
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
Freezing nights ahead, windows of snow possible in Portland
A blast of frigid, arctic air will bring an extended period of subfreezing nights and bitterly cold days to the greater Portland area on Saturday.
beachconnection.net
6 Ultimate Romantic, Cloistered Finds on Oregon Coast's Northern Half
(Oregon Coast) – February is right upon us and so begins that white-knuckled planning stage for Valentine's Day. Where to take your special someone: what would they, he or she really like for a surprise trip to the Oregon coast? You're nervous you might mess this one up. (Above: Stonefield Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
WWEEK
SEA Crab House, a Quickly Growing Chain That Started on the Coast, Is Opening in Beaverton
A restaurant specializing in Southern-style boils that began in Seaside has quickly and quietly become a mini empire with its first metro-area location scheduled to open this week. The SEA Crab House, which also has spots in Astoria and Bend, will launch an outpost Friday, Feb. 3, at 4105 SW...
Will it snow in Portland this weekend?
Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
Homeless campers out, concrete blocks in near Oaks Park
Dozens of concrete blocks were installed on a road near Oaks Amusement Park along the stretch where the City of Portland cleared out RVs and tent campers that had been there for months.
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
Channel 6000
Expert shares travel trends, latest cruise offerings in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – According to a recent study, nearly 80% of Americans report a high degree of excitement about travel in 2023. Travel expert and Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, Colleen McDaniel, shares travel tips, trends and how Norwegian Cruise Line is helping travelers sail away in 2023.
Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?
Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.
yachatsnews.com
State says southern Oregon coast can open for Dungeness crabbers Saturday, but warns of lingering acid issues
The last remaining stretch of Oregon’s coastline that has been closed to commercial Dungeness crab fishing will open Saturday, Feb. 4. Like so much of this season’s halting progress, a single caveat still applies to that stretch, which ranges from Cape Arago just south of Charleston to the California border.
