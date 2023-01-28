Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
How much will it cost to see Eagles play Chiefs in Super Bowl 57?
Going to see the Philadelphia Eagles play at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl 57 could get pricey.
Brittany Matthews drools over Patrick Mahomes’ game-day look before AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes can thank wife Brittany Matthews for always looking sharp on Sundays. Leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes, 27, as he made his way to Arrowhead Stadium. “If you’re wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes,” the 27-year-old Matthews posted alongside a photo of Mahomes, in addition to drooling and smiley face emojis. The Mahomes post, which was originally shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram account, featured the quarterback sporting a light-color jacket over...
Bengals HC Zac Taylor goes to bat for Joseph Ossai following costly late penalty in AFC title game
A costly late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended the Cincinnati Bengals' chance at a repeat trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal late, sealing Cincinnati's fate in a 23-20 loss. However, while Ossai might be the scapegoat for the loss, head coach Zac Taylor rejected the idea.
Joseph Ossai had heartbreaking reaction to his costly penalty
Joseph Ossai had a heartbreaking reaction to his costly penalty on Sunday during the AFC Championship Game. Ossai was flagged for a unnecessary roughness after a late hit on Patrick Mahomes in the final seconds of regulation. The 15-yard penalty put the Chiefs in field goal range and set up Harrison Butker’s 45-yard kick to... The post Joseph Ossai had heartbreaking reaction to his costly penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Prominent NASCAR Couple Announces Surprising Breakup
A prominent NASCAR couple announced a surprising breakup over the weekend. NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, have ended their longterm relationship. “To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting ...
NBC Sports
Benglas linebacker Germaine Pratt: “Why the f–k would you touch the quarterback?”
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance's pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket to Kansas City
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore a Sorry in Advance shirt to Kansas City that had a bear wearing a shirt that simply read, "Sorry."
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
NFL Fans Had Plenty of Thoughts on Anita Baker’s National Anthem Before Eagles-49ers NFC Championship
Anita Baker’s rendition of the national anthem prior to the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers was… not the best. And of course, social media is giving her the jokes for it. Baker hasn’t stopped performing since the late 70’s, but the eight-time...
Kansas City Chiefs Fans Line Up To Tailgate 24 Hours Before Kickoff, Force Lots To Open Early
Under no circumstance were Kansas City Chiefs fans waiting until 1 p.m. CT to arrive at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of... The post Kansas City Chiefs Fans Line Up To Tailgate 24 Hours Before Kickoff, Force Lots To Open Early appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Eagles Fans Fall Through Bus Stop Roof While Celebrating NFC Championship in Philadelphia
In hindsight, the NFL might have wanted to schedule the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco... The post WATCH: Eagles Fans Fall Through Bus Stop Roof While Celebrating NFC Championship in Philadelphia appeared first on Outsider.
KMBC.com
Over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, a county honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Arrowhead Stadium is where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls home, but in a state over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, there's a street that will make any Chiefs fan feel at home. South Jordan, Utah recently approved a street named after Mahomes.
Empire State Building confuses everyone with bizarre move
The Empire State Building left sports fans confused with a bizarre move they pulled on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championsip Game to advance to the Super Bowl. Eagles fans around the city of Philadelphia and elsewhere were elated. They climbed up street poles to celebrate the... The post Empire State Building confuses everyone with bizarre move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs fans from Texas to experience Arrowhead for first time
Kansas City Chiefs fans from Texas are in town for the AFC Championship and can't wait to experience Arrowhead stadium for the first time.
Riot Police Show Up in Philadelphia After Eagles Celebrations Get Out of Control
Things got a bit too rowdy in the streets of downtown Philadelphia following the Eagles’ 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday. Per video taken at the scene, police began putting on their riot gear as the celebration continued more than three hours after the Eagles clinched a Super Bowl LVII berth.
NBC Sports
NASCAR outlaws Ross Chastain Martinsville move
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR announced Tuesday that it will not permit drivers to run against the wall to gain speed as Ross Chastain did in last year’s Martinsville Cup playoff race. NASCAR made the announcement in a session with reporters Tuesday at the NASCAR R&D Center. Chastain drove...
NBC Sports
RFK Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Hendrick Motorsports announce sponsors
RFK Racing, Trackhouse Racing and Hendrick Motorsports each announced primary sponsorship deals Monday. King’s Hawaiian, which served as a primary sponsor in three races last year, returns to RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 car this year. King’s Hawaiian will expand its role and be a primary sponsor for nine races.
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
