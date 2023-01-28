Iceberg roughly the size of London breaks off Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica

A spring tide led to the calving of a massive iceberg off the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica on Sunday, according to the British Antarctic Survey.

The iceberg is roughly the size of greater London at 600 square miles. It broke free after the crack known as Chasm 1 extended across the ice shelf. The ice is now drifting out into the Weddell Sea.

This crack was discovered just over a decade ago and has been monitored closely. Researchers say that this break-off was fully expected. The British Antarctica Survey relocated their Halley VI Research Station to a new site 16 miles upstream in 2016 and 2017. This was in response to the previously dormant ice chasm showing signs of movement in 2012.

Credit: ESA

Researchers also say that this calving event was not a result of climate change. Rather, it was part of the natural behavior of the Brunt Ice Shelf. Unlike areas along West Antarctica and the Antarctican Penninsula, the area the Brunt Shelf is located in has not experienced as drastic of changes in sea and surface temperatures.

General global warming has been linked to some of what is going on in Antarctica. However, the warming has had more of a substantial impact on the Arctic.

Although this iceberg is drifting into the Weddell Sea, sea levels will not show a noticeable difference. Ice shelves such as Brunt Ice Shelf are already floating tongues of ice that extend from glaciers and ice sheets that are grounded on land.

Ice sheets, also known as continental glaciers, are anchored to land. These large masses of ice are constantly flowing like a river. Sometimes this ice flow will drift off the continental shelf and over the seawater. As this occurs, the water that the ice replaces follows Archimedes’ Principle. This principle states: “a body immersed in a fluid is subjected to an upwards force equal to the weight of the displaced fluid.” This means that the ice already displaced the same amount of water over time. Therefore, there will be little to no change in sea levels due to the laws of buoyancy.

Although this calving is not due to climate change, it does come amid record-low sea ice extent in Antarctica. The Southern Hemisphere’s summer typically leads to a steep decline in sea ice extent. However, this year’s decline has been unusually rapid.

The National Snow and Ice Data Center reported in January, “at the end of December, Antarctic sea ice extent stood at the lowest in the 45-year satellite record.”

If this trend continues, the continent could end the summer with another record low for the second year in a row.