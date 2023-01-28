ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Sam Smith ‘Gloria’ reviews: Is it ‘the most vital work of their career’ or too ‘generic’?

By Daniel Montgomery
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGVfD_0kUVKQlA00

Sam Smith released their fourth studio album “Gloria” on Friday, January 27, a few months after they reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras . Is the entire album just as big a hit as that song has been? Reviews have been coming in from music critics.

As of this writing the album has a MetaCritic score of 72 based on four reviews counted thus far: two positive and two somewhat mixed. On the positive end of the spectrum, Nick Levine ( NME ) calls “Gloria” “the most vital work of their career … mixing classy downbeat pop with moments of disco catharsis.” He adds that “Smith’s soulful voice is stunning throughout” and that the album is “rich musically, thematically and above all, emotionally.”

SEE 2023 Grammys Premiere Ceremony: Everything to know about the jam-packed pre-show

Maura Johnston ( Rolling Stone ) says the album is “a compact, steadily flowing collection of pop songs that showcase Smith’s vocal versatility and personal growth.” However, Alexis Petridis ( The Guardian ) counters that the album “tiptoes away from their trademark piano-led ballads — but isn’t the ‘edgy’ departure they think it is.” And Lindsay Zoladz ( New York Times ) thinks “the quality varies across the 12-track album” with “moments of boldness” but “occasional lapses into generics.”

Will it get Smith back to the Grammys? Though they ruled the awards with their debut collection “In the Lonely Hour,” winning four times including Record of the Year (“Stay with Me”) and Best New Artist, they didn’t receive another nomination until “Unholy” with Kim Petras this year. That lead single was released during the last eligibility period and currently contends for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The rest of the album will be eligible for the 2024 Grammys a year from now.

What do you think of “Gloria”? Is it glorious? Discuss this and more with your fellow music fans here in our forums .

PREDICT the Grammys now; change as often as you like until winners are announced on February 5

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores . See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

2023 Grammy Awards performers announced: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, and …

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 5, with the ceremony to be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. The event will be hosted for the third year in a row by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. So who’s performing at the event, which the Recording Academy dubs “music’s biggest night”? Click above for the full gallery of Grammy performers, updating as new names are announced. SEE Grammy nominations: Full list of contenders The first wave of performers includes nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Two-time Grammy winner Bad...
GoldDerby

2023 Grammys Premiere Ceremony: Everything to know about the jam-packed pre-show

The Grammy Awards take place on Sunday night, February 5, but savvy awards watchers should also pay attention to the afternoon Premiere Ceremony, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30pm Pacific/3:30pm Eastern. The event will stream live on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement, “We are so excited to kick off Grammy Sunday with the Premiere Ceremony ahead of Music’s Biggest Night. Not only do we have an incredible lineup of presenters and performers, but this ceremony will also reveal the winners in the vast majority...
ALABAMA STATE
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever

You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
Deadline

Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance

UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Sam Smith Recruits Kim Petras and Sharon Stone for Dramatic Performances of ‘Unholy’ and ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith’s third stint as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest saw the singer perform “Unholy” and the title track off of Gloria, their upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released on Jan. 27. For “Unholy,” Kim Petras, who features on the track, was on hand to sing her part of the hit song, emerging from beneath Smith’s extravagant pink skirt when her first verse arrived. But Petras wasn’t the only surprise guest during Smith’s performance. When it came time for them to perform “Gloria,” Sharon Stone made an unexpected appearance to help the singer debut the...
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Variety

‘To Leslie’ Instagram Post Referencing Cate Blanchett Could Factor Into Academy Board Meeting

UPDATE: The Instagram post shared on the “To Leslie” account has been removed. The movie awards industry is buzzing following the news that the Academy is “conducting a review of campaign procedures” after Andrea Riseborough received a surprise best actress Oscar nomination for the independent drama “To Leslie.” The “grassroots” campaign enlisted numerous famous names to help spread the word about the small indie, but did that break any rules or just smartly play the awards game? Celebrity influencers aside, an Instagram post on the “To Leslie” page may have violated the Academy’s rules and guidelines. In a post dated two weeks ago,...
WSB Radio

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence reteaming for 'Bad Boys' sequel

NEW YORK — (AP) — Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reteaming for a fourth "Bad Boys" movie, in one of Smith's most high-profile new projects since the slap. Sony Pictures announced Tuesday that the untitled "Bad Boys" sequel is in early pre-production. In a video posted on Instagram, Smith filmed himself driving to Lawrence's house. Embracing at the door, Smith exclaims, "It's about that time!"
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Jake DeArruda Fires Major Shots at Mayim Bialik

Jake DeArruda, who is the latest champion on Jeopardy!, has been taking some potshots at host Mayim Bialik. One of fhem had to do with who would be hosting during DeArruda’s tape week. He said that he and other contestants learned who their host would be. Once they found out it would be Ken Jennings, DeArruda said that “everyone collectively cheered” upon hearing Ken’s name.
VERMONT STATE
GoldDerby

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 nominees include Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, A Tribe Called Quest

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 nominees on Wednesday: Kate Bush Sheryl Crow Missy Elliott Iron Maiden Joy Division/New Order Cyndi Lauper George Michael Willie Nelson Rage Against The Machine Soundgarden The Spinners A Tribe Called Quest The White Stripes Warren Zevon Of this group of nominees, approximately six or seven will be elected later this year and inducted in the autumn at a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio. Others beyond these artists can be chosen by the Hall of Fame committee and might be listed in the categories of musical excellence, early influence or as an executive, side musician, producer or songwriter. Gold Derby recently hosted three polls about snubbed artists who...
OHIO STATE
GoldDerby

Grammys Song of the Year predictions: Can Harry Styles stop Adele from steamrolling the competition again?

Honoring songwriters, the Grammy for Song of the Year has gone to everyone from The Beatles to Adele and Childish Gambino. This year, with Grammy darlings and newer artists in the mix, it looks like the race is tighter than ever, even if it will probably go to some familiar faces. The race seems to be a tossup between the two biggest songs: Adele’s “Easy On Me” and Harry Styles’s “As It Was.” The former’s biggest benefit is that Adele is arguably the most industry-beloved artist making music right now, only losing three Grammys throughout her whole career. “Easy On Me”...
GoldDerby

‘The 1619 Project’: Red carpet interviews from Hulu premiere include Boris Kodjoe, Jalen Rose and more … [WATCH]

Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed actor Boris Kodjoe, executive producer and director Roger Ross Williams, sports analyst and former NBA star Jalen Rose, social justice advocate Angela Rye, casting director and producer Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, musician Herbie Hancock and showrunner Shoshana Guy on the red carpet at the premiere of “The 1619 Project.” The event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Watch the video above. Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine....
GoldDerby

Grammys Record of the Year predictions: Adele could tie Bruno Mars and Paul Simon’s record

Unlike the songwriter-focused Grammy for Song of the Year, Record of the Year aims to award the performance and recorded aspects of a song, like the mixing, mastering, and producing. But while the award doesn’t go to the songwriters, the chances of winning one award are very high when you win the other. This year a select group of 10 year-defining hits from multiple genres are battling it out in what could be a race of familiar favorites versus fresh successes. Let’s take a look. This award definitely has its clear favorites. The biggest hit of the year is always a...
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’ host Michael B. Jordan knows ‘how that feels’ to be hired for his looks, not his talent [WATCH]

The second 2023 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will air January 28 on NBC with host Michael B. Jordan and musical guest Lil Baby. In NBC’s new promo video (watch below), Jordan is admiring the iconic stage when “SNL” featured player Michael Longfellow comes up behind him and taps his shoulder. Inadvertently channeling his boxing character Adonis Creed from the upcoming film “Creed III,” Jordan swiftly punches Longfellow in the face — twice. “I am so sorry! It’s muscle memory, ” Jordan proclaims when he realizes what he just did to the “Saturday Night Live” newbie. He explains that back-to-back punches is...
GoldDerby

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (‘Everything Everywhere’) about to become 3rd directing team to win Oscar?

There’s no “I” in “team,” but there is an “I” in “director.” Maybe that’s why the Oscar for Best Director is almost always a solo affair. Though filmmaking is a collaborative medium with contributions from hundreds of professionals from various fields and disciplines, there’s usually just one person sitting in the director’s chair and thus only one person stepping up to the Oscar podium to accept the trophy. But Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert could accept Best Director together for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” SEEHow to watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ online This is only the fifth time that a...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy