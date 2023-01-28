Micah Parsons returns to Penn State for massive wrestling match with Iowa

There may be no bigger fan and supporter of Penn State wrestling than former linebacker and current Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons . So there may have been nothing stopping Parsons from making the trip home to State College to catch Penn State wrestling take on Iowa in a massive Big Ten showdown between the top two programs in the country.

Penn State’s wrestling stars made a statement at home against the Hawkeyes with a convincing victory with a strong finish to the night. Penn State handed Iowa its first loss of the year while the Nittany Lions remain undefeated. And Parsons enjoyed every second of it.

Micah Parsons looking forward to the big match

https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1619046797393154049 Micah Parsons had been looking forward to this match all week long, so when match day finally arrived, he was like a kid on Christmas.

A quick visit with James Franklin and Abdul Carter

https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1619129427698552832 But before he could get a chance to sit in the front row for all of the action, there was some time to visit some friends around the football facility including [autotag]Abdul Carter[/autotag] and [autotag]James Franklin[/autotag].

Micah Parsons mingles with the fans

https://twitter.com/PennStateOnBTN/status/1619143916250341388 Before sitting back and rooting on the wrestlers, there were some autographs to sign and photos to pose for first for Parsons. And he was happy to oblige.

Roman Bravo-Young congratulated by Parsons after big win

https://twitter.com/PennStateOnBTN/status/1619152201783431169 Who was one of the first people to congratulate Penn State wrestling star [autotag]Roman Bravo-Young[/autotag] on his big win? Why Micah Parsons, of course!

Micah Parsons breaks down the match on Big Ten Network

https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1619163734504796161 Micah Parsons also got a chance to show off his wrestling analysis chops with a quick stop by the Big Ten Network broadcast booth to share some of his thought son the program.

