Game Day preview: Oregon Ducks men's basketball team goes for 11th straight win vs. Utah

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will convene on Feb. 8 to discuss dry farming techniques and the results from trials using the method. Dry farming employs techniques like utilizing moisture stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. We learn more about how dry farming is used in Western Oregon from Amy Garrett, the board president of the Dry Farming Institute, and Lucas Nebert, a research associate at OSU.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO