Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley
We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
Investigate Haunted Shanley Hotel Day or Night in Napanoch, NY
If you're a scaredy cat like I am, but still interested in the paranormal, a historically haunted hotel is giving you an opportunity to roam the halls in a less scary environment. New York States Most Haunted Hotel: The Shanley Hotel, Napanoch NY. For the last several years, the Shanley...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Hudson Valley Student Caught With Gun At New York State School
A Hudson Valley student was caught with a loaded weapon inside a local school. School officials were told a Rockland County, New York student was found with a loaded gun inside a school. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. Late Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School...
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
uncoveringnewyork.com
The Motorcyclepedia Museum in Newburgh, NY: Heaven for Bikers and History Lovers
Located in Newburgh, just a few miles west of the Hudson River, you’ll find one of the best destinations in New York for those that love motorcycles: the Motorcyclepedia Museum. However, read on to find out why this isn’t just a spot for motorcycle fans. Motorcyclepedia opened to...
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Middletown Indoor Flea Market Closed Due to ‘Dangerous’ Conditions
Unsafe conditions have become an issue for one area. It's never good when a business needs to change locations and it's even worse when its due to an unsafe building. One popular location is being forced to relocate due to unsafe conditions that potentially could be harmful to customers. What...
Can Your Vehicle Help You Get in a Movie in the Hudson Valley?
Imagine how cool it would be to see your ride on the big screen. Just about everyone calls the Hudson Valley 'Hollywood on the Hudson' and more and more movies are getting filmed here. It creates great opportunities for people to get involved in the film industry and participate in ways they might have never imagined. A recent Facebook post mentioned how a certain car was needed for the latest film production and it might be the perfect way for someone to make their film debut.
Send a Puppygram to Your Sweetheart this Valentines Day with Ulster County SPCA Pups
And they call it...puppy love. Looking to send the love of your life the most adorable Valentine ever? Why not send them a Puppygram from The Ulster County SPCA?. What's a Puppygram you ask? The Ulster County SPCA will send an adorable shelter pup to make your Valentine's Day delivery. According to the website, they will send puppies, ages 8 weeks to 2 years old, that are available for adoption "bearing chocolates, a signed card, and a small stuffed toy" and of course puppy kisses!
Mid-Hudson News Network
Drag queen Lady Bunny packs house in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Lady Bunny, an international drag queen legend brought her “Pig in a Wig” show to a full house at The Academy in Poughkeepsie on Saturday night. The 60-year-old was born in North Carolina as John Ingle and has had an affinity for performing all of her life, she said.
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh
A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game. The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials. The winning...
New Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Yonkers Store
Nearly two dozen New York locations are among a new round of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. Another 87 stores are due to close in 2023, the company announced this week, including 23 locations in New York. That brings the total number of...
NYS Music
Kingston’s Old Dutch Church to host Al Olender “Alentines Day” Show on Feb. 4
Singer/Songwriter Al Olender has announced a one-off Valentines themed show at Old Dutch Church in Kingston on February 4th. The show, dubbed “Alentines Day”, will be a “cathartic taking back of Valentines Day for everyone” says Olender. Special Guests will join her in performing new songs and old favorites off her debut album Easy Crier. The show is also dedicated to the city of Kingston itself, culminating in an intimate dream performance for Olender.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous highways. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Iconic Poughkeepsie Deli Showcases on Yelp’s 2023 Top 100 List
When it comes to food options in the Hudson Valley, there's no shortage of choices for whatever it is you happen to be craving at the time. When it comes to sandwiches though, there's one particular spot in the area that is typically at the top of everyone's list pretty consistently.
Sullivan County, New York Woman Missing, FBI Offers $10,000 REWARD!
After almost six years, local police and the FBI are still looking for information that might help locate a Rock Hill, NY woman who went missing back in May of 2017. The date was May 29, 2017, a day that friends and family will never forget, as that was the day that Shaniece Harris vanished. As we approach the 6-year anniversary of her disappearance the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, along with the FBI are still hoping that someone might have information that could help in solving one of the Hudson Valley's numerous missing person cases.
