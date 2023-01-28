Read full article on original website
Related
fastphillysports.com
SORRY, BUT THESE NOVA CATS JUST AREN’T GOOD ENOUGH!
Jared Bynum hit a key jumper and two free throws late to help No. 23 Providence defeat Villanova 70-65 on Sunday. The game was played at the Wells Fargo Center and ended about an hour before the Eagles hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game across the street at Lincoln Financial Field. There were some Eagles chants and plenty of green jerseys throughout the arena.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Monday to be last mild day ahead of wintry, cold week
PHILADELPHIA - Weather has been kind to Eagles fans celebrating last night - and still today - but it won't last long!. Monday is expected to be another mild winter day with temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds all day as a sprinkle or...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
Phillymag.com
Omar Tate Has Seen Enough of Your Butter Boards on TikTok
Esquire’s Chef of the Year for 2020 and the owner West Philly cafe Honeysuckle Provisions talks about viral food trends, fatherhood, and why you really shouldn’t buy a toaster. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. My full name is...
The Great Glory of the Geator
I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native and wife selected to represent the United States Coast Guard during National Anthem prior to the NFC Championship game
Conshohocken native Sr Chief Petty Officer Terence McNally Jr. and his wife Commander Michelle Johnson McNally were chosen by the USO to represent the United States Coast Guard at the NFC Championship game on January 29th in Philadelphia. The pair will be holding the flag during the National Anthem. Sr. Chief Petty Officer McNally is set to retire on February 3rd.
Thousands attend Celebration of Life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat
"They say legends never die," one mourner said. "He's DJing in heaven right now."
NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
Second December Sighting of Something in the Sky Puzzles Harleysville Resident
Montgomery County either had more than its share of UFO reports last month or residents perhaps celebrated the early holiday season too rigorously. Roger Marsh, at NewsBreak, reported the filing of another local sighting of odd lights from above, this time in Harleysville. A Dec. 12 report to Washington State’s...
13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating the missing juvenile Andrionna Robinson. Andrionna was last seen at her residence, 28XX North Taney Street. Andrionna is a 13-year-sold, 5’4’’,170 lbs, medium build, with brown eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a Reebok patch on the left pocket, a red shirt, a black hooded jacket. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andionna Robinson is encouraged to contact NorthwestDetectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911. The post 13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Carjackers were no match for a brave Philly transit worker and his 15-ton bus
PHILADELPHIA — Route 5 SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields interrupted what appeared to be a Fishtown carjacking last week on a late-night run by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robbers. He was driving north on Frankford Avenue about 10:40 p.m., carrying five...
Meet Philly Candy Lady, the woman who brings sweetness to the streets
Candyianna’s candy selling and performing journey started when she was just a kid and followed her well into adulthood. With an M&M box strapped on her head, she’s sold candy all over Philly, at protests and even a strip club.
Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man walking to his car in West Philadelphia was ambushed and shot by an individual who pulled up alongside him. The Philadelphia Police Department reported last Monday, at around 11:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim in the area of 1500 North 53rd Street in a blue Lincoln Navigator. The suspect stopped the Lincoln in the road, got out of the vehicle and walked over to shoot the man as he approached his car which was parked along the street here. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital The post Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest prompts protest in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protesters marched in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, after Memphis officials released police video showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Dozens of people rallied outside City Hall to demand justice.Holding signs that read "stop police violence" and demanding change, the Philadelphia Party for Socialism and Liberation organized a rally in front of Philadelphia City Hall on Friday night calling for better policing."This is what has become our normal," demonstrator Adiah Hicks said, "but we are out here in the streets in the middle of the freezing cold to say that no, it is not normal.""I...
philasun.com
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
Animal tranquilizer found in 90%+ of Philly drug supply, 'Tranq' is eating users' skin leading to amputations
Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood is known as an open air drug market. Now, the area in North Philadelphia is at the center of the Tranq epidemic.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Shot to Death in Parking Lot of Philly Forman Mills Store
Police identified a man who was found shot to death outside a Forman Mills store in Philadelphia over the weekend. On Saturday, around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found a 23-year-old man in the Forman Mills parking lot who had been shot in the back of the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
ATM explodes in another theft attempt in Philadelphia
Police found the ATM blown up on the sidewalk.
Comments / 0