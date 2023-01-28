ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fastphillysports.com

SORRY, BUT THESE NOVA CATS JUST AREN’T GOOD ENOUGH!

Jared Bynum hit a key jumper and two free throws late to help No. 23 Providence defeat Villanova 70-65 on Sunday. The game was played at the Wells Fargo Center and ended about an hour before the Eagles hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game across the street at Lincoln Financial Field. There were some Eagles chants and plenty of green jerseys throughout the arena.
VILLANOVA, PA
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Omar Tate Has Seen Enough of Your Butter Boards on TikTok

Esquire’s Chef of the Year for 2020 and the owner West Philly cafe Honeysuckle Provisions talks about viral food trends, fatherhood, and why you really shouldn’t buy a toaster. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. My full name is...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
South Philly Review

The Great Glory of the Geator

I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken native and wife selected to represent the United States Coast Guard during National Anthem prior to the NFC Championship game

Conshohocken native Sr Chief Petty Officer Terence McNally Jr. and his wife Commander Michelle Johnson McNally were chosen by the USO to represent the United States Coast Guard at the NFC Championship game on January 29th in Philadelphia. The pair will be holding the flag during the National Anthem. Sr. Chief Petty Officer McNally is set to retire on February 3rd.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
New Jersey 101.5

NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania

PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating the missing juvenile Andrionna Robinson. Andrionna was last seen at her residence, 28XX North Taney Street. Andrionna is a 13-year-sold, 5’4’’,170 lbs, medium build, with brown eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a Reebok patch on the left pocket, a red shirt, a black hooded jacket. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andionna Robinson is encouraged to contact NorthwestDetectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911. The post 13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man walking to his car in West Philadelphia was ambushed and shot by an individual who pulled up alongside him. The Philadelphia Police Department reported last Monday, at around 11:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim in the area of 1500 North 53rd Street in a blue Lincoln Navigator. The suspect stopped the Lincoln in the road, got out of the vehicle and walked over to shoot the man as he approached his car which was parked along the street here. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital The post Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest prompts protest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protesters marched in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, after Memphis officials released police video showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Dozens of people rallied outside City Hall to demand justice.Holding signs that read "stop police violence" and demanding change, the Philadelphia Party for Socialism and Liberation organized a rally in front of Philadelphia City Hall on Friday night calling for better policing."This is what has become our normal," demonstrator Adiah Hicks said, "but we are out here in the streets in the middle of the freezing cold to say that no, it is not normal.""I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

“It’s a Philly thing”

On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Shot to Death in Parking Lot of Philly Forman Mills Store

Police identified a man who was found shot to death outside a Forman Mills store in Philadelphia over the weekend. On Saturday, around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found a 23-year-old man in the Forman Mills parking lot who had been shot in the back of the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
