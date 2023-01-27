Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountry1077.com
Debra McEwan, 54, of Emmetsburg
Services for 54-year-old Debra McEwan of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, February 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
bigcountry1077.com
Jeff Goecke, 75, of Estherville
Services for 75-year-old Jeff Goecke of Estherville will be Friday, February 3rd, at 10:30 a.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville with burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post 3388 and American Legion Post 91 in Estherville.
bigcountry1077.com
Gertrude “Gert” Van Engen, 95, of Hartley
A memorial service for 95-year-old Gertrude “Gert” Van Engen of Hartley will be Wednesday, February 1st, at 11 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church in Hartley with burial taking place prior to the service at Baker Township Cemetery near Melvin. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
bigcountry1077.com
Dennis Balder, 75, of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 75-year-old Dennis Balder of Pocahontas will be Friday, February 3rd, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas with burial at Grant Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Rites to be conducted by the Pocahontas American Legion.
bigcountry1077.com
City of Spencer and School District Agree To Move Shared Use Tennis Courts
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears as though the shared use tennis courts between Spencer Community Schools and the City of Spencer will be moving to a new location following some lengthy discussion. The thoughts of at least replacing the current courts at Fairview Park began some time ago after...
bigcountry1077.com
HLP Superintendent Extends Contract
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School district will NOT need a new superintendent next year after all. Retired administrator Les Douma accepted the roll of part-time superintendent last year but announced in the fall he’d have to give up the job to help his wife recover from knee surgery.
bigcountry1077.com
Okoboji Summer Theatre Announces Schedule for 65th Season
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji Summer Theatre will be bringing another series of shows to the Iowa Great Lakes area later this year. Ruth Ann Burke from Stephens College which owns and operates Okoboji Summer Theatre tells KICD News the shows for the 65th season features a little of something for everyone from musicals to a murder mystery.
bigcountry1077.com
Area Lawmakers Continue with Mental Health Discussion
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The state of mental health services in Iowa has been a topic of discussion for some time and continued to be one at Saturday’s first Eggs and Issues forum of 2023. Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids notes there is no silver bullet so-to-speak for...
bigcountry1077.com
Slight Unemployment Increases Seen in November Numbers
November is the latest month for which local unemployment rates are available: Osceola County is lowest at 2 percent even – up point two percent from both the previous month and the same month last year. Pocahontas County was two-point two percent up point two percent for the month...
bigcountry1077.com
Clay County Fair Releases Local Impact Numbers for 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair Association has released figures on the economic impact they had on the area last year. CEO Jeremy Parsons says the Fair employs 13 full-time individuals, 49 part-time, and 293 fair-time employees each year. He says twelve non-profit organizations also directly benefitted.
bigcountry1077.com
Weekly Health Update: Planet Heart Program
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The month of January is nearly gone which means American Heart Month is here bringing a special annual focus on heart health. Amanda Schany oversees the Diagnostic Imaging Department and Women’s Health Services at Spencer Hospital. She joined us for Saturday’s Weekly Health Update to talk about the heart starting with some of the risk factors that can lead to heart disease.
bigcountry1077.com
Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Separate Emmet County Investigations
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Two people are facing drug charges following separate investigations in Emmets County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us the first arrest started with a call for a crash in a rural part of the county in December. While on scene investigators say a controlled substance and other drug-related items were in the vehicle leading to 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He further charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility after more the drug was reportedly discovered during the booking process.
Comments / 0