ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS50: Get up to $1050 in Bonus Bets for college basketball

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBcSg_0kUVJ8Em00

New York Post readers can get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets and a $50 bonus after their first bet with by using bonus code NPBONUS50 when signing up for BetMGM Sportsbook. The code allows new customers to make their first wager up to $1,000, and if the bet loses, they get that same amount back as bet credits.

Click the button below to learn more about the offer from BetMGM so you can get your bets ready for today’s college basketball slate. Not a big college hoops fan? No problem, since this offer works for any sports market on BetMGM.

BetMGM bonus code BetMGM Ohio bonus code

Ohio sports betting is also live and sports bettors in the Buckeye State can get a $1,000 first bet insurance on BetMGM with the bonus code NPBONUS . Follow the link below for more information.

BetMGM’s new customer offer lets new users get up to $1,000 in bonus bets and a $50 bonus after their initial wager. For example, if you unsuccessfully bet $100 to start off, you’ll get $100 back in bet credits by applying bonus code NPBONUS50 . This works for any amount up to $1,000.

This offer from BetMGM is among the best in the industry and today’s college basketball games present great opportunities to use it.

Saturday college basketball preview

It’s another Saturday in the winter, which means we’ve got another loaded slate of college hoops as we progress towards March Madness.

Conference play takes a back seat in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Almost every game in the challenge involves a ranked team, starting with No. 15 Auburn at West Virginia, then No. 2 Alabama plays at Oklahoma, Missouri hosts No. 12 Iowa State, No. 11 TCU plays at Mississippi State, No. 17 Baylor hosts Arkansas, Florida travels to No. 5 Kansas State, both U-Ts face off when No. 4 Tennessee hosts No. 10 Texas, and Kentucky hosts No. 9 Kansas in a battle of blue bloods to close out the night.

Elsewhere, No. 7 Virginia hosts Boston College, No. 13 Xavier plays Creighton in Omaha, No. 16 Marquette plays at DePaul, and No. 3 Houston hosts Cincinnati. Later on in the day, No. 18 Charleston hosts Hofstra, No. 20 Miami plays at Pittsburgh, No. 21 Florida Atlantic takes on Western Kentucky in Boca Raton, and No. 24 Clemson plays Florida State in Tallahassee.

The night concludes with No. 14 Gonzaga going on the road to play Portland and BYU hosting No. 22 Saint Mary’s. No. 6 Arizona also plays Washington in Seattle. If you have a feel for one of these games, score a sweet deal on BetMGM with bonus code NPBONUS50 .

What is the BetMGM bonus code?
BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS50 BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1K First Bet Insurance & $50 Bonus after your first bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
How to use your BetMGM bonus code
  1. Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code.
  2. Register your details and read the Terms and Conditions.
  3. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS50 or NPBONUS in Ohio.
  4. Make your first deposit up to $1,000.
  5. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance.
  6. If your bet loses, your bet credits will be in your account within 24 hours.
  7. Bet credit funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.
Refer a friend with BetMGM

New and existing players. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply..

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of bet credits is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

For Ohio: 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER .

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

FanDuel Promo Code: Get your $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for Hawks vs. Suns

New York Post readers can score big with a giant offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Claim your $3,000 No Sweat First Bet with the FanDuel Promo Code ahead of tonight’s slate. Let’s learn how to claim these offers and see which star will shine the brightest tonight. FanDuel promo code offer The FanDuel promo code allows users bet up to $3,000 with no sweat when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook, make your first deposit of at least $10, and place your bet. Although, don’t worry because if it loses you’ll get...
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS gets you $1,000 in bonus bets for Nets vs. Celtics

New York Post readers can get their hands on $1,000 in bonus bets from BetMGM Just apply the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS when signing up for BetMGM sportsbook ahead of tonight’s NBA Wednesday. See how to claim your bonus bets and if you should back the hometown team tonight. BetMGM bonus code New BetMGM bettors can claim this fantastic offer. They can receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses when they sign up with the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS. This offer can be used on any matchup or market. Just follow the link below...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL gives you $1,250 for Wednesday’s NBA slate

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL unlocks a $1,250 first bet “on Caesars” for all new users. If you’re in Ohio, you can get the same offer but up to $1,500, with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUS1BET. Let’s learn how to claim these offers and go over a few of the games you could use your first bet on. Learn more about the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Claim all the best offers for Ohio sports betting, which just launched on Jan. 1 and already has more than a dozen sportsbooks live. Caesars Sportsbook promo code New...
OHIO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
MISSOURI STATE
New York Post

Eagles’ Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges prior to Super Bowl

Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in his native Ohio this week. Prosecutors said the 25-year-old Sills “did engage in sexual conduct” with a victim and “purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of force” in an alleged incident that occurred in Guernsey County on Dec. 5, 2019. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the case and a grand jury indicted Sills on one felony count of rape and one felony count of kidnapping this week. “In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
New York Post

Three Michigan rappers missing for 10 days after canceled performance in Detroit

Three Michigan rappers have been missing for 10 days since they were forced to suddenly cancel a show at a Detroit club, officials said. Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker — who met each other in prison — were scheduled to perform at a party at the Lounge 31 bar in Motor City on Jan. 31 but their appearance was scrapped due to equipment failure. The three have not been seen or heard from since that night as multiple agencies have begun investigating. “We just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we’re trying to find the answer to,” Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

AP African American studies course changed after DeSantis’ criticism

The official curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies downplays some components that drew criticism from conservatives including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had threatened to ban the class in his state. In the framework released on Wednesday, topics including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life are not part of the exam. They are included only on a sample list states and school systems can choose from for student projects. The course is currently being tested at 60 schools around the U.S., and the official materials are intended to guide its expansion to hundreds of additional...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy