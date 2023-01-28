Read full article on original website
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Hanover-Horton rallies, beats Reading
A 14-point fourth quarter helped Hanover-Horton rally to beat Reading 54-50 on Tuesday. The Comets trailed 44-40 heading into the final eight minutes before coming back for the win.
MLive.com
Saline boys basketball makes statement with upset win of No. 6 Huron
SALINE – Harrison Rogers can’t tell the future, but he knew what was going to happen on Tuesday night. The Saline junior basketball player had no doubts his team would make a statement against No. 6-ranked Ann Arbor Huron and Rogers was spot on as he led the way with 20 points to help the Hornets secure a 57-47 win.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 31
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 31. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Chelsea girls make history, FGR girls keep rolling
Chelsea’s girls basketball team has shown all season it can put the ball in the basket, but the Bulldogs took it to another level on Tuesday. Chelsea rolled to an 89-28 win, which was a school record for points scored in a single game.
MLive.com
Vicksburg girls, Kalamazoo Central boys end January with thrilling high school hoops wins
KALAMAZOO, MI – The calendar has flipped over to February, marking the start of the home stretch for high school basketball teams across Michigan. Around Kalamazoo, the Vicksburg girls and Kalamazoo Central boys teams closed out January with thrilling wins on Monday, while several other squads put together strong performances on Tuesday.
MLive.com
Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings
With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
MLive.com
Napoleon holds off Hanover to stay unbeaten
HANOVER – Struggles at the free throw line in the closing minutes opened the door for a Hanover-Horton comeback bid, but the Napoleon boys basketball team slammed it back shut with a pair of offensive rebounds on Monday in a 61-58 win over the Comets. Napoleon, who through the...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area hockey statistic leaders heading into final month of regular season
ANN ARBOR – There have been countless standout performances from Ann Arbor-area hockey players as the final month of the regular season has arrived. See who the statistical leaders are heading into February below. Stats are based on information from the Michigan High School Hockey Hub website.
MLive.com
Saline star athlete Garrett Baldwin makes Division I college football choice
SALINE – After a standout senior season, Garrett Baldwin is now set to continue his football career at the collegiate level. The Saline star defensive back announced Monday his commitment to play for Holy Cross, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Baldwin made the announcement vis his Twitter account.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 31
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. If there scores that are missing, please send the results to gwickliffe@mlive.com.
MLive.com
Chelsea standout Jason Skoczylas headed north for college football career
CHELSEA – Jason Skoczylas is taking his football talents to Canada. The standout Chelsea defensive back announced Monday his decision to commit to play college football for the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ontario, vis his Twitter account.
MLive.com
See Ann Arbor-area high school basketball power rankings for Feb. 1
ANN ARBOR – There was a little bit of a shakeup in the Ann Arbor-area girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 30. See which teams moved up and down the rankings below.
MLive.com
See where the top 50 high school football recruits in Michigan are heading as National Signing Day arrives
National Signing Day has arrived for the class of 2023 and it provides all high school football athletes signing with NCAA Division I or Division II-level programs a chance to make their scholarship offers official by signing a Nation Letter of Intent (NLI). Ever since the December early signing period...
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Where Michigan State stands after latest Mackey meltdown
EAST LANSING, MI -- Michigan State went to Purdue hoping to pull off its biggest win of the season, but instead it was met with more Mackey Arena nightmares and another helping of Zach Edey dominance. It’s the latest result in what has been an up and down January for...
MLive.com
Overheard in the locker room: A split lip and a key 7-point swing in Michigan State’s loss to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Disappointed Michigan State players trying to sort out how they came up short has been an all-too-familiar occurrence in the Mackey Arena visitors locker room in recent years. The Spartans lost their sixth straight game to No. 1 Purdue in the building on Sunday and...
WILX-TV
MSU Coach Suzy Merchant out of the hospital after car accident
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant is out of the hospital after a car accident on Saturday. Michigan State Women’s Basketball’s Twitter announced that Merchant is at home resting. Merchant missed Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and was said to be okay.
Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?
Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
MLive.com
Tom Izzo takes blame as Purdue’s Zach Edey drops 38 on Michigan State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Zach Edey’s split lower lip formed a smile as he settled into the Mackey Arena media room to talk about yet another career game against Michigan State. Michigan State had tried to play physically again Edey, to push him out of position and send...
HometownLife.com
Forget Detroit. This rapper brags about Farmington.
Plenty of people in metro Detroit tell people they're from the Motor City when travelling. Matt Cloonan is over that. "I just say Farmington," he said. "We’re on the come up." Cloonan, who raps under the name Clooner, has garnered attention online on more than one occasion for his...
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
