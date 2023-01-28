ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD’s Drake concert video called ‘fascism’ by socialist pol Tiffany Cabán

By Rich Calder
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBgEM_0kUVJ5ab00

Defund the Police-pushing Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán is battling with the NYPD again – this time claiming its decision to have cops film spectators leaving a Drake concert in Harlem last week is evidence of “fascism.”

The NYPD and Mayor Adams have insisted the footage taken by the 28th Precinct’s officers outside the Apollo Theater on Jan. 21 was for a social media post about community events , and a way to engage the community.

However, the Queens-based Democratic socialist didn’t buy the explanation.

“The mayor calls the mass surveillance of black and brown people by the police ‘creative engagement.’ I call it fascism,” she tweeted Monday, apparently ignoring that many white and Asian fans of the “One Dance” singer also attended the show.

Cabán’s attacks came under fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBbI1_0kUVJ5ab00
The NYPD says it filmed spectators leaving Drake’s Jan. 21 show at the Apollo for a social media post to engage residents.
Cindy Ord
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJrmD_0kUVJ5ab00
Officers filmed concert-goers after the Jan. 21 event.
Dimitrios Kambouris

“This was literally a community relations officer trying to capture a viral Twitter moment,” responded Andrew Fine, vice president of the East 86th Street Association on Twitter. “Cabán will do anything to fan the flames of division and divisiveness.”

“It’s odd for an elected official to call the police recording a video for social media, fascism,” said Queens Councilman Robert Holden, a centrist Democrat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuQYY_0kUVJ5ab00
Drake performed at the Apollo.
Dimitrios Kambouris

“Either we want the NYPD to engage the community, or we don’t. You can’t have it both ways.”

Comments / 9

middle ground
4d ago

I watched a lot of video from the riot in New York I didn’t see Tiffany in any footage trying to de escalate the rioters guess it’s safer to criticize after events happen when it’s safe and you can pretend

Reply
3
LAJ2319
4d ago

Caban is arguably the one person in politics that makes AOC seem rational and intelligent.

Reply(1)
5
 

