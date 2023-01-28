NYPD’s Drake concert video called ‘fascism’ by socialist pol Tiffany Cabán

Defund the Police-pushing Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán is battling with the NYPD again – this time claiming its decision to have cops film spectators leaving a Drake concert in Harlem last week is evidence of “fascism.”

The NYPD and Mayor Adams have insisted the footage taken by the 28th Precinct’s officers outside the Apollo Theater on Jan. 21 was for a social media post about community events , and a way to engage the community.

However, the Queens-based Democratic socialist didn’t buy the explanation.

“The mayor calls the mass surveillance of black and brown people by the police ‘creative engagement.’ I call it fascism,” she tweeted Monday, apparently ignoring that many white and Asian fans of the “One Dance” singer also attended the show.

Cabán’s attacks came under fire.

The NYPD says it filmed spectators leaving Drake’s Jan. 21 show at the Apollo for a social media post to engage residents. Cindy Ord

Officers filmed concert-goers after the Jan. 21 event. Dimitrios Kambouris

“This was literally a community relations officer trying to capture a viral Twitter moment,” responded Andrew Fine, vice president of the East 86th Street Association on Twitter. “Cabán will do anything to fan the flames of division and divisiveness.”

“It’s odd for an elected official to call the police recording a video for social media, fascism,” said Queens Councilman Robert Holden, a centrist Democrat.

Drake performed at the Apollo. Dimitrios Kambouris

“Either we want the NYPD to engage the community, or we don’t. You can’t have it both ways.”