Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing 55-Year-Old Woman, Last Seen In Hudson

Jill Fox (PSO)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jill Fox, a missing/endangered 55-year-old woman.

Fox is 5’5″, around 150 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Fox was last seen on Jan. 27 around 6 p.m. in the 12000 block area of Little Rd. in Hudson.

If you have any information on Fox’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

