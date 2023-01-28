ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montoursville, PA

Young singer steals the show at local basketball games

By Mark Mussina
 4 days ago

Montoursville, Pa. — It’s not uncommon before high school basketball games for a student or a group of students from the school’s chorus or music department to sing the national anthem. What is uncommon is when that student is in elementary school.

Three years ago, Midd-West was about ready to tip-off a home game, when head coach Lance Adams saw a familiar face walk to the mic to sing the national anthem; his eight-year-old daughter, Padget.

“The first time she sang, I didn’t know about it until they announced it. My wife and my daughter wanted it to be a surprise,” Lance said.

And what was his reaction?

“I was nervous for her. I’m pretty sure I was more nervous than she was.”

Now Padget’s an 11-year-old sixth grader, and if she’s nervous at all singing the anthem, it doesn’t show. Not only is she the regular singer at home games, she’s also sung a few times on the road. Last night, she did the honors at Montoursville. Take a listen.

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

