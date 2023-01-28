ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Digging out of the Arctic, warmer days ahead!

A messy weather set-up stretches from Texas through Oklahoma and Arkansas over to Tennessee. Much of the moisture in this section of the country will fall as ice due to the shallow cold air at the surface due to our latest Arctic intrusion. Travelers going this direction need to be weather aware and know that driving will be treacherous.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN.com

Temperatures bounce back while we stay dry

For the first time in a few days we are not starting the day with Wind Chill Advisories. It is still very cold out there this morning but thankfully winds are pretty light. A southerly wind direction will also help high temperatures improve. It will be a chilly day but at least we will be above freezing during the afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Bitterly cold start to the week

The bitter cold that moved in over the weekend has called Kansas home and will stick around into the start of the week. Wind chills are brutal and we will need to layer up not only to make it through the morning but the whole day ahead. Wind Chill Advisories...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brutally cold to start the week, gradually warming

Bitterly cold temperatures have invaded the Sunflower State today, with highs only reaching into the 20s for some and the single digits for others. Strong winds out of the north have carried in the chill and have been breezy at times today. Peak wind gusts were around 30 MPH for most across the state, making temperatures feel like the negatives.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas bikers lobby for safer riding conditions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) along with the Kansas Confederation of Clubs, Motorcycle Riders Foundation and the American Motorcycles Association, held their annual “Bikers Under the Dome” rally and lobbying efforts Tuesday at the State Capitol. “We are here at the capital every year,” said Tony Railsback, ABATE Kansas Corporate Secretary and […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
SALINA, KS
5NEWS

Icy conditions in Arkansas causing multiple crashes

ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions

Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kansas Public Radio

The History of Home on the Range, Official State Song of Kansas

KPR Kansas Day – Home on the Range cabin. In the fall of 1872, so the story goes, Dr. Brewster Higley stepped outside of his cabin in Smith County, Kansas, sat down on the banks of nearby Beaver Creek, and wrote a poem to express his love for the land he now called home:
KANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads

ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

