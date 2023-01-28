Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Digging out of the Arctic, warmer days ahead!
A messy weather set-up stretches from Texas through Oklahoma and Arkansas over to Tennessee. Much of the moisture in this section of the country will fall as ice due to the shallow cold air at the surface due to our latest Arctic intrusion. Travelers going this direction need to be weather aware and know that driving will be treacherous.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Out of the freezer, warmer temps arrive by the weekend
A mess of wintry weather is tracking to our south this afternoon. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow is impacting portions of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. We are seeing a few light flurries here in the Sunflower State, but skies will clear out by the late afternoon. Temperatures will be in...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic air starts the week, but does not finish it
Clouds will be stubborn to break the farther south in Kansas as a storm system gears up to produce ice from Texas through Oklahoma and Arkansas this week. Travelers heading south should use extreme caution due to this icing event through midweek. Here at home, we have been stuck in...
Temperatures bounce back while we stay dry
For the first time in a few days we are not starting the day with Wind Chill Advisories. It is still very cold out there this morning but thankfully winds are pretty light. A southerly wind direction will also help high temperatures improve. It will be a chilly day but at least we will be above freezing during the afternoon.
Pillars of light rise from Goodland, other Kansas towns
The bitterly cold temperatures that grabbed ahold of Kansas this weekend created an interesting phenomenon -- pillars of light. But you had to brave the cold to see it.
Bitterly cold start to the week
The bitter cold that moved in over the weekend has called Kansas home and will stick around into the start of the week. Wind chills are brutal and we will need to layer up not only to make it through the morning but the whole day ahead. Wind Chill Advisories...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brutally cold to start the week, gradually warming
Bitterly cold temperatures have invaded the Sunflower State today, with highs only reaching into the 20s for some and the single digits for others. Strong winds out of the north have carried in the chill and have been breezy at times today. Peak wind gusts were around 30 MPH for most across the state, making temperatures feel like the negatives.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps plummet tonight, staying cold through midweek
The passing cold front has brought the chill this evening across the Sunflower State. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight, with light snowfall tracking across Northwest Kansas. Flurries will be off and on through the night as strong northerly winds pull in colder air. Cloud cover will increase over the...
Photo Gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Snow & Ice in the Forecast for Most of Oklahoma This Week
Looks like Oklahoma is expecting more snow and ice later this week according to the latest weather forecasts. Maybe we'll get lucky and it will be like a few weeks ago and not be as bad as predicted. One thing's for sure, it's definitely cold outside. Temperatures will be in...
Kansas bikers lobby for safer riding conditions
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) along with the Kansas Confederation of Clubs, Motorcycle Riders Foundation and the American Motorcycles Association, held their annual “Bikers Under the Dome” rally and lobbying efforts Tuesday at the State Capitol. “We are here at the capital every year,” said Tony Railsback, ABATE Kansas Corporate Secretary and […]
Four people injured in crash southwest of Wichita
Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of K-42 and 135th Street West just before noon Tuesday.
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
Here’s how to research facilities and what to know about the federal government’s rating system.
Icy conditions in Arkansas causing multiple crashes
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
The History of Home on the Range, Official State Song of Kansas
KPR Kansas Day – Home on the Range cabin. In the fall of 1872, so the story goes, Dr. Brewster Higley stepped outside of his cabin in Smith County, Kansas, sat down on the banks of nearby Beaver Creek, and wrote a poem to express his love for the land he now called home:
Newton house fire caused after heat gun used to thaw frozen pipes
A Newton house fire was caused after a heat gun was used to thaw frozen pipes.
Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads
ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
