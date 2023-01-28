Read full article on original website
BBC
Six Nations: England v Scotland - Henry Slade, Dan Kelly & Courtney Lawes ruled out
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary, BBC radio commentary and video highlights of every match. Centre Henry Slade is the latest key player to be ruled out of England's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday. Slade, 29, has not recovered...
BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Old Ireland rivalries await Warren Gatland's Wales
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Temba Bavuma stays the course to deliver his definitive century
South Africa captain puts off-field emotions to one side to lead team to priceless series win
Bailey Wright: 'I have loved every minute of my time at Sunderland'
Defender looking forward to playing more football after loan move.
BBC
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs
Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round. Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham. Manchester United will host West Ham after they...
