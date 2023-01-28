ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Six Nations: England v Scotland - Henry Slade, Dan Kelly & Courtney Lawes ruled out

Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary, BBC radio commentary and video highlights of every match. Centre Henry Slade is the latest key player to be ruled out of England's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday. Slade, 29, has not recovered...
BBC

Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Old Ireland rivalries await Warren Gatland's Wales

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC

FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs

Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round. Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham. Manchester United will host West Ham after they...

