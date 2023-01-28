ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Scuffle over nominee foreshadows fight over Kan. Supreme Court

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate unanimously confirmed Kansas Court of Appeals nominee Rachel Pickering despite alarms set off by Republicans about judicial criticism leveled against her decisions as appellate defense counsel in a 15-year-old criminal case. The Republican-dominated Senate voted to make Pickering, a Shawnee County District Court judge,...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

'School choice' is culture-war focus for Kansas lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what's taught about gender and sexuality rather than pursuing a version of what critics call Florida's “Don't Say Gay” law. A proposal to allow parents...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy