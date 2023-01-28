CLEVELAND — February begins with cold sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. With sunshine continuing on Thursday, it looks like all Northern Ohio Groundhogs will see their shadows! Temperatures will moderate a bit by Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Then, another shot of arctic air will dive into Northern Ohio for Friday and Saturday. Friday's highs will hang in the teens. By Saturday morning, low temperatures will settle into the single digits with wind chills below zero!

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO