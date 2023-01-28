ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newsnet5

FORECAST: Brighter but temps still struggle

CLEVELAND — February begins with cold sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. With sunshine continuing on Thursday, it looks like all Northern Ohio Groundhogs will see their shadows! Temperatures will moderate a bit by Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Then, another shot of arctic air will dive into Northern Ohio for Friday and Saturday. Friday's highs will hang in the teens. By Saturday morning, low temperatures will settle into the single digits with wind chills below zero!
newsnet5

FORECAST: January Ends with a Burst of Cold

CLEVELAND — Snow will gradually slip southeast and out of the area tonight. Most of us will be dry by midnight. Arctic air sneaks in by sunrise with low temperatures in the teens and wind chills single digits. Look for a little sunshine on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon....
newsnet5

FORECAST: Few Flakes and or Drizzle Tonight, along with Colder Temperatures

CLEVELAND — A cold front continues to move through the region this evening. Some lingering precipitation will be possible, in the form of drizzle and or a few snow flakes. This could create slippery and slick spots tonight into early Monday morning! Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for most, with the exception of the extreme southern part of the viewing area, were lows will be around Freezing.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland barber taking shop on the road, giving haircuts at schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barber is taking his trimmers on the go, and giving out haircuts at underserved schools. Cleveland barber Waverly Willis describes a barber shop as a place where people can confide in each other. “Every little kid wants to look fresh,” said Willis. Willis is...
cleveland19.com

Missing 16-year-old Cleveland boy last seen Jan. 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Andrew Jenkins, who has been missing since Jan. 7. Jenkins was last seen on that date in the 10220 block of Joan Avenue wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans, according to police. He was described by...
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
iheart.com

Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams

(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland boy missing since January 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Jenkins, 16, has been missing for nearly a month, according to Cleveland police. Andrew has not been seen since January 7, police said, and was last seen on Joan Avenue in Cleveland. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a...
Cleveland Scene

30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland

Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
