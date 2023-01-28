Read full article on original website
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
The Women's Commission for Education and Training & the Black Women's Commission Launch the Put the Guns Down CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
newsnet5
FORECAST: Brighter but temps still struggle
CLEVELAND — February begins with cold sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. With sunshine continuing on Thursday, it looks like all Northern Ohio Groundhogs will see their shadows! Temperatures will moderate a bit by Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Then, another shot of arctic air will dive into Northern Ohio for Friday and Saturday. Friday's highs will hang in the teens. By Saturday morning, low temperatures will settle into the single digits with wind chills below zero!
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Bitterly cold through the end of the work week; wind chills below 0° in Cleveland Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While it certainly will not be warm today, we will see ample sunshine. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 20s; some spots may hit 30 degrees. Other than a few passing clouds, our weather will be very quiet tonight and tomorrow. Tonight will be...
newsnet5
FORECAST: January Ends with a Burst of Cold
CLEVELAND — Snow will gradually slip southeast and out of the area tonight. Most of us will be dry by midnight. Arctic air sneaks in by sunrise with low temperatures in the teens and wind chills single digits. Look for a little sunshine on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon....
newsnet5
FORECAST: Few Flakes and or Drizzle Tonight, along with Colder Temperatures
CLEVELAND — A cold front continues to move through the region this evening. Some lingering precipitation will be possible, in the form of drizzle and or a few snow flakes. This could create slippery and slick spots tonight into early Monday morning! Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for most, with the exception of the extreme southern part of the viewing area, were lows will be around Freezing.
‘Nothing he could do’: Witness describes moment when semi flipped on I-71 during winter blast
The conditions contributed to a crash on Interstate 71 early Wednesday that left all southbound lanes near Seville closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer overturned, its trailer blocking the lanes.
Lorain County EMA advises schools to close on day of April 2024 total solar eclipse
ELYRIA, Ohio — April 8, 2024 seems like a long way away. But as school leaders start planning their academic calendars for next year, safety officials in Lorain County are advising districts to close on that specific day because of a once-in-a-lifetime event. The Lorain County Office of Emergency...
How to score free burritos on Groundhog Day
While it may not be clear if Punxsutawney Phil has ever tasted a burrito, Moe's Southwest Grill is giving away free burritos to those who purchase a burrito in his honor on Feb. 2.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland barber taking shop on the road, giving haircuts at schools
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barber is taking his trimmers on the go, and giving out haircuts at underserved schools. Cleveland barber Waverly Willis describes a barber shop as a place where people can confide in each other. “Every little kid wants to look fresh,” said Willis. Willis is...
cleveland19.com
Volunteers 'desperately needed'; Ohio Red Cross hosts information session Feb. 9
The Nothern Ohio Red Cross will host an information meeting Feb. 9 for potential volunteers to hear about the many volunteer opportunities available.
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
iheart.com
Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams
(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
Fly nonstop from Cleveland to Puerto Rico starting at $69 with Frontier
Frontier Airlines will begin offering fares as low as $69 to fly nonstop from Cleveland to Puerto Rico with service starting May 4, according to the airline.
cleveland19.com
newsnet5
Zillow ranks Cleveland second hottest real estate market in the U.S. for 2023
CLEVELAND — It is no secret that Cleveland rocks. Just ask anyone who lives here. But our hometown is in the national spotlight earning top marks when it comes to the real estate market and people looking to buy a home. Real estate website "Zillow" just named the CLE...
cleveland19.com
Lil Wayne brings ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’ to Cleveland’s House of Blues
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lil Wayne will be hitting the stage in Cleveland this upcoming April, according to an announcement from House of Blues. The rapper added Cleveland to his “Welcome To The Carter Tour”, playing the House of Blues downtown on April 28. You can skip the...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Cleveland Scene
30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland
Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
