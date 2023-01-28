ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Marie Kondo’s new messier mode chimes neatly with the times

By Arwa Mahdawi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVTnM_0kUVGJFp00

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday.

Marie Kondo embraces goblin mode

Marie Kondo, the queen of clean, has always been rather more aspirational than relatable. Looks like that’s changed: the organizing guru has sparked widespread joy, and a touch of schadenfreude, after announcing that she’s happily succumbed to the chaos of having kids. “My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life,” Kondo said (via an interpreter) at a recent media webinar. “Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times … I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home.”

The fact that someone with three kids and a busy career is prioritizing parenting over organizing their pantry shouldn’t be newsworthy. But Kondo’s “messy” house (and, by the way, I refuse to believe it’s messy by normal people’s standards without photographic evidence) has generated a lot of headlines. People have always had strong opinions about the organizational consultant despite the fact that she’s never really done anything to warrant those opinions. Kondo, let’s be clear, never said that you needed to get rid of all your worldly belongings and live in a spotless and soulless beige dungeon Kim Kardashian-style – she simply said you should be more mindful about the things you own and think about what makes you happy. But a lot of people seemed to wilfully misunderstand her advice and chose, instead, to take it personally. And what you can do, eh? We live in a world where getting angry on the internet seems to spark a lot of joy.

Kondo’s pivot when it comes to tidying up may be due to her personal circumstances, but it’s also a savvy business move. 2014, which is when Kondo first became popular in the United States, was a very different time. We honestly didn’t know how good we had it then, did we? It was pre-Brexit, pre-Trump, pre-Covid. Women still had abortion rights in the US. Elon Musk hadn’t taken over Twitter. We didn’t have to hear about Prince Harry’s “todger” every few minutes. Oxford Dictionaries chose “vape” as its word of the year. It was a simpler time when we had the luxury of worrying about things like tidying up.

Almost a decade on things are rather more chaotic. Oxford Dictionaries’ 2022 word of the year was “goblin mode”. The phrase describes “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations”. Which is not exactly compatible with cleaning your cupboards. Further, while everyone in 2014 was busy presenting a “perfect” life on Instagram, one of the most popular apps today is BeReal, an anti-Instagram that celebrates authenticity. Kondo’s comments about giving up on tidying are perfectly in tune with the zeitgeist. She may have a messier house now, but she can certainly read a room.

Florida panel wants to force student athletes to share their menstrual history

For decades the physical evaluation form that Florida student athletes need to fill in has included optional questions about menstrual history, including the date of the most recent period and the amount of time that had elapsed between periods. Now, the Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) has recommended that these questions be made mandatory. This would be creepy and worrying at any time but is particularly alarming in a post-Roe world. A lot of people are worried that this data will be used to track whether any students are pregnant and to out transgender kids.

Japan PM aide told off by ‘ashamed’ mother for putting hands in pockets on Biden trip

Fifty-two-year-old Seiji Kihara, the deputy chief cabinet secretary, said he’d had an angry phone call from his mum telling him to “sew up his pockets”. Always listen to your mother.

Can stopping the birth control pill turn you into a lesbian?

An Australian woman said she “became a lesbian” after stopping her hormonal birth control and the claim went viral. Jezebel investigated this claim and, what do you know, it may not be backed by science.

Please don’t call my cervix ‘incompetent’

If you became pregnant after the age of 35 you are probably familiar with the ignominy of being labelled “geriatric”. In the Atlantic, Rachel E Gross looks at the weird and archaic ways that medicine describes female bodies – from “incompetent” cervixes to “hostile” uteruses.

More than a woman: images of female empowerment – in pictures

The Guardian showcases some great photos from a new exhibition featuring British female photographers.

Sexism in France is ‘alarming’ and getting worse, says official report

There are a lot of depressing statistics in this study of 2,500 people by the High Authority on Equality. Thirty-seven per cent of French women polled said they had been subject to non-consensual sex, for example. Eighty per cent of women said they felt they had been less well-treated because of their sex, while only 37% of men said the same.

UK menopause law change rejected as it ‘could discriminate against men’

The government rejected a proposal to make menopause a “protected characteristic” under the Equality Act in part because of “unintended consequences … for example, discrimination risks towards men suffering from long-term medical conditions”. I’m still trying to figure out the logic on that one.

Surprise Brett Kavanaugh documentary premieres at Sundance

“I do hope this triggers outrage,” said the producer after the premiere. “I do hope that this triggers action, I do hope that this triggers additional investigation with real subpoena powers.”

The week in pawtriarchy

The Open Space and Mountain Parks in Colorado is full of motion-capture cameras used to track animals in the area. Most animals don’t pay them much attention but one black bear has become very keen on taking selfies. Officials were amused to discover that, out of 580 images captured by one camera, 400 were of the same bear. And very fetching they are too – the bear definitely knows its good side.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Anderson Cooper Presses Prince Harry For An Answer As To Why He And Meghan Markle Don’t Just Renounce Their Royal Titles

There was a lot to unpack from the highly-anticipated 60 Minutes interview between Anderson Cooper and Prince Harry that aired on CBS on Sunday, January 8th. The Duke of Sussex, 38, treated us to a *lot* of new information, but one thing that gripped royal fans (and royal critics alike!) the most – aside from the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and older brother Prince William – was the subject of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles, which many critics believe they should be stripped of now that they have stepped back as senior royals.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Naomi Campbell shares rare photos with her 20-month-old daughter

When your mom is Naomi Campbell, every walk probably feels like you're on the catwalk. The supermodel posted pictures and a video on Instagram Jan. 31 of walking through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with her 20-month-year-old daughter. Her baby girl, whose name has...
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
TheDailyBeast

Before He Died Cardinal Pell Penned Damning Anonymous Memo on Pope Francis

A harsh memo criticizing the papacy of Pope Francis as a “disaster” and “catastrophe” that circulated on the Catholic blog Settimo Cielo last spring was written by disgraced Cardinal George Pell, who died this week after a routine hip replacement surgery. The blogger Sandro Magister, who runs the popular blog, said Wednesday that the damning memo, which sounded the alarm on Francis’ “confusing” reign and got tongues wagging in Rome, was written by Pell, who fancied himself as an ally of the current pope. The memo warned that future popes not take the road Francis has chosen to lead the Catholic Church, which he described as a “toxic nightmare.” Francis is slated to take part in Pell’s funeral in St. Peter’s basilica this weekend. Francis openly supported Pell’s innocence when he was tried, convicted and acquitted of historic sex abuse against choirboys in Australia.Read it at Associated Press
Upworthy

Guy reveals why the 'old man praying’ painting you see everywhere is not what it seems

The painting of an old devout man praying over a bowl of gruel and a loaf of bread in front of a Bible is one of the most popular pieces of 20th century American art. The piece is called “Grace” and you’ll find it in homes, churches and even restaurants. I clearly remember there was a copy of it hanging on the wall at my corner burger joint, Mack’s Burgers, in Torrance, California, in the ’80s. Sadly, it’s been torn down and is now a Jack in the Box. However ubiquitous the photo may be, a new video by pop culture YouTube user Austin McConnell shows that “Grace” isn’t really what it seems.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Three Red Flags In Men

TikToker Macken Murphy is viral thanks to his post on three red flags in men. They are pretty obvious too, which is why he’s viral. Murphy is Oxford University educated, but it’s his common sense that nails this discovery. Here are the three red flags that should be deal breakers:
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
The Guardian

The Guardian

563K+
Followers
130K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy