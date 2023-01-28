ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Weighs In on Joel Embiid’s All-Star Status

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0Bg6_0kUVFj2o00

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic believes Joel Embiid should be starting the 2023 NBA All-Star game.

The NBA hasn’t released the full 2023 All-Star candidates, but the ten starters were revealed on Thursday night. Despite the fact that Joel Embiid is climbing the MVP ladder once again, engaging in a tight race with Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic for the third-straight season, the Sixers star will not be a starter in the big game.

“It is what it is, he’s clearly a starter,” said Sixers head coach, Doc Rivers. “I don’t pay much attention to it, to be honest. It’s the vote thing. I think the voting is flawed the way they do it. I said that for ten years, so I don’t talk about it anymore. I just think it should be the five best guys, and they figure it out. It should be positionless. That’s what the league is. I don’t know what’s taking our league so long to figure it out.”

Multiple Sixers echoed a similar sentiment following practice on Friday afternoon. To no surprise, many fans voiced their frustrations on Twitter regarding the situation, and even some players voiced their disbelief. Add Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to that category.

Mike Singer of The Denver Post caught up with Denver’s superstar on Friday after the Nuggets participated in a Friday morning practice session. As the All-Star regular reacted to his fifth nod, he added that Embiid should be among the ten prospects that were named starters on Thursday.

“Jokic’s ethos is that of someone who wants no attention but has learned that it comes with the territory. Ahead of Saturday’s national TV showcase against Joel Embiid, Jokic was peppered with questions about Philadelphia’s center. He had nothing but glowing things to say about him, even sharing he felt he “deserves” to be an All-Star starter.”

Considering Jokic and Embiid are the NBA’s two most dominant bigs, their battle on Saturday afternoon has been added to the NBA’s brand new “Rivals Week” slate.

While the Embiid-Jokic “rivalry” causes plenty of debates on social media, the two MVP candidates have equal respect for one another — and there certainly isn’t any bad blood involved.

Either way, many will be tuned into the Saturday afternoon matchup to see how the two dominant centers face off against each other for the seventh time. With Embiid dealing with another snub, he might have a little extra motivation on Saturday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Game Haus

3 Backup Centers for 76ers to Target at Trade Deadline

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to surge ahead in the Eastern Conference, they will undoubtedly be buyers at this season’s NBA trade deadline. While the entire starting lineup, along with the guard spots on the bench, are seemingly locked down, the Sixers could look for an upgrade at their backup center spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline

The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
DETROIT, MI
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy