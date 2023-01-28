Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Weighs In on Joel Embiid’s All-Star Status

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic believes Joel Embiid should be starting the 2023 NBA All-Star game.

The NBA hasn’t released the full 2023 All-Star candidates, but the ten starters were revealed on Thursday night. Despite the fact that Joel Embiid is climbing the MVP ladder once again, engaging in a tight race with Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic for the third-straight season, the Sixers star will not be a starter in the big game.

“It is what it is, he’s clearly a starter,” said Sixers head coach, Doc Rivers. “I don’t pay much attention to it, to be honest. It’s the vote thing. I think the voting is flawed the way they do it. I said that for ten years, so I don’t talk about it anymore. I just think it should be the five best guys, and they figure it out. It should be positionless. That’s what the league is. I don’t know what’s taking our league so long to figure it out.”

Multiple Sixers echoed a similar sentiment following practice on Friday afternoon. To no surprise, many fans voiced their frustrations on Twitter regarding the situation, and even some players voiced their disbelief. Add Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to that category.

Mike Singer of The Denver Post caught up with Denver’s superstar on Friday after the Nuggets participated in a Friday morning practice session. As the All-Star regular reacted to his fifth nod, he added that Embiid should be among the ten prospects that were named starters on Thursday.

“Jokic’s ethos is that of someone who wants no attention but has learned that it comes with the territory. Ahead of Saturday’s national TV showcase against Joel Embiid, Jokic was peppered with questions about Philadelphia’s center. He had nothing but glowing things to say about him, even sharing he felt he “deserves” to be an All-Star starter.”

Considering Jokic and Embiid are the NBA’s two most dominant bigs, their battle on Saturday afternoon has been added to the NBA’s brand new “Rivals Week” slate.

While the Embiid-Jokic “rivalry” causes plenty of debates on social media, the two MVP candidates have equal respect for one another — and there certainly isn’t any bad blood involved.

Either way, many will be tuned into the Saturday afternoon matchup to see how the two dominant centers face off against each other for the seventh time. With Embiid dealing with another snub, he might have a little extra motivation on Saturday.

