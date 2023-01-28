ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Warmer Saturday, Showers Sunday

WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UsOTt_0kUVFYHh00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A warm front pushed through the Miami Valley and south winds returned on Saturday. Low pressure will then push through the area tonight and Sunday.

Temperatures will approach 50 degrees today, and skies will be mostly cloudy. The warmth doesn’t last long as showers move in tonight, and a cold front will push through on Sunday, bringing colder air back into the area. Rain could mix with snow north of I-70 Sunday night.

Cold air will stay in place for much of next week.

Today: A high of 48 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.
Tonight: A low of 38. Showers developing.

Sunday: Breezy with showers likely, a high of 45.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Colder Weather Arrives

A few snow showers will be possible tonight, especially in communities south of Dayton. Any snow accumulation will be under a half inch. A light winter mix with sleet and freezing rain will be possible as well, although a bit more likely even farther south. Tuesday will return to dry conditions and clouds mixed with sun. It is going to be even colder with highs not making it out of the upper 20s.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Bellefontaine water main break fixed, still under boil advisory

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An entire city inside of Logan County remains under a boil advisory. Bellefontaine Police posted on social media that a water main break affecting residents in the city has been fixed. Water testing is still ongoing, and more information should be known by tomorrow, according to authorities. If you are a […]
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Winter Storm Warning for Snow/Winter Mix

Tonight, a major winter storm moves into the region. This will bring in snow after midnight. The snow will fall steady and heavy at times, and road conditions will deteriorate. A heavy, wet snow will make for a very messy Wednesday morning commute. We expect to have 1″ south to 5″ north, of a Bellefontaine/Troy/Richmond line, on the ground by sunrise.
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

TUESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS RICHMOND HOUSE

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond house that had been abandoned for at least a year burned early Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called at midnight to a house in the 600 block of North 20 near both the railroad tracks and overpass. Video shows that the house became fully involved as multiple stations responded. Because the house was vacant, it’s suspicious and investigators were called to the scene. Neighbors indicated there had been an issue with squatters in recent months.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy