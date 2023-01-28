Warmer Saturday, Showers Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A warm front pushed through the Miami Valley and south winds returned on Saturday. Low pressure will then push through the area tonight and Sunday.

Temperatures will approach 50 degrees today, and skies will be mostly cloudy. The warmth doesn’t last long as showers move in tonight, and a cold front will push through on Sunday, bringing colder air back into the area. Rain could mix with snow north of I-70 Sunday night.

Cold air will stay in place for much of next week.

Today: A high of 48 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight: A low of 38. Showers developing.

Sunday: Breezy with showers likely, a high of 45.

