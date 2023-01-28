ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

How Jalen Hurts showed he was the coolest and toughest cat during Eagles' Super Bowl run

PHILADELPHIA − More than an hour after the game had ended, long after the celebrations on the field, the victory cigars in the locker room, and the thunderous noise at Lincoln Financial Field, Jalen Hurts sat by himself at his locker. He was dressed top to bottom in a purple jacket and magenta pants with dark sunglasses on as he looked at his phone in solitude while smoking a cigar. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles LB trolled 49ers with hilarious ‘Martin’ reference after win

Fans of the classic sitcom “Martin” will appreciate the line that Nakobe Dean dropped after Sunday’s victory. Dean and the Philadelphia Eagles took out the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win in the NFC Championship Game. During the postgame celebration in the Eagles’ locker room, the linebacker Dean went viral for the hilarious remark he made on teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Instagram Live video.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction

Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass

The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

FanSided

