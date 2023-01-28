Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
This Stunning Landmark Along The River Is Worth Visiting [Pennsylvania]Melissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Eagles facing another allegation that they are getting an unfair offensive advantage. But are they really?
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, but another week brought another round of cheating accusations for the team. Remember, heading into the win over the Giants two weeks ago, the accusation was that the team was using a foreign object to aid in kick attempts. But kicker Jake...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
How Jalen Hurts showed he was the coolest and toughest cat during Eagles' Super Bowl run
PHILADELPHIA − More than an hour after the game had ended, long after the celebrations on the field, the victory cigars in the locker room, and the thunderous noise at Lincoln Financial Field, Jalen Hurts sat by himself at his locker. He was dressed top to bottom in a purple jacket and magenta pants with dark sunglasses on as he looked at his phone in solitude while smoking a cigar. ...
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
DeVonta Smith’s heartfelt message to Jalen Hurts after reaching Super Bowl 57
After watching the Cincinnati Bengals make the Super Bowl 56 last season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts felt compelled to call wide receiver DeVonta Smith, to paint a vision of what they could be as a team going forward. “Man, that could be us. We’re going to get there,” Smith...
Meet the other Aussie Philadelphia Eagles star who could play with Jordan Mailata in the Super Bowl
A run of injuries saw Arryn Siposs delisted by St Kilda when he was just 22. Now he stands on the verge of joining his teammate Jordan Mailata as the first Aussies to play on a winning Super Bowl team.
Yardbarker
Eagles LB trolled 49ers with hilarious ‘Martin’ reference after win
Fans of the classic sitcom “Martin” will appreciate the line that Nakobe Dean dropped after Sunday’s victory. Dean and the Philadelphia Eagles took out the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win in the NFC Championship Game. During the postgame celebration in the Eagles’ locker room, the linebacker Dean went viral for the hilarious remark he made on teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Instagram Live video.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
Nick Sirianni fires up Eagles with R-rated locker room speech after NFC Championship
The Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field to advance, and head coach Nick Sirianni had some words for his team afterward. Here’s a transcription of the locker room speech (note: the video was...
Eagles, their fans turn Philadelphia into championship-sized party
At 6:07 p.m. Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles sent the Delaware Valley into a sea of joy that flooded the city’s streets with celebration — and many fans’ eyes with happy tears, all because the Birds will play for their fifth NFL championship.
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship amid climbing poles, falling through bus stop
Most fans celebrated the Eagles win without any issues. Others fell through a bus stop near City Hall.
Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass
The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
sportszion.com
Christian McCaffrey’s GF Olivia Culpo sends 49ers’ star short heart-warming note after loss vs Eagles in NFC championship
The San Francisco 49ers’ fantasy run finally ended in the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night football. The game was won by the host team, 31-7, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Niners were unable to gain control of the game against the Eagles, going three...
FanSided
