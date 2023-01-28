ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

zagsblog.com

Four-star Class of 2025 guard Jerry Easter II planning visits

Jerry Easter II, the 4-star Class of 2025 point guard from Toledo (OH) Emmanuel Christian, has amassed nearly 30 Division 1 scholarship offers and is sorting through his recruitment. UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Ohio State, Louisville and Syracuse are among the schools involved in his recruitment, his father, Jerry Easter...
TOLEDO, OH
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Semi goes up in flames on I-475 near US-24

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475 near US-24 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames around noon Tuesday, according to OSHP. Troopers are responding and ask drivers to find a different route. It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was hurt in the crash....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: minor dead after vehicle collides with pole

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning. TPD says the driver, a 26-year-old from Toledo, was heading northbound on Monroe Street when her vehicle went off the road at Robinwood Avenue and hit a light pole around 2 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fire crews extinguish barn fire in Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews battled a barn fire in Oak Harbor on Tuesday night. Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire along S.R. 163. Portage Fire District Chief Barrett Dorner told 13abc crews that a single-story barn had caught fire. However, there were no injuries.
OAK HARBOR, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly stalked at Kroger

SANDUSKY – A 58-year-old man was charged after he allegedly sexually harassed his coworker outside Kroger Marketplace and then blocked the car she was in from leaving its parking space. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, on the afternoon of January 18, officers responded to...
SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Avita announces new Board Officers

BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – January 30, 2023 – The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Mark Schneider, Board Chair; Jeff Underwood, Vice Chair; Linda Smith, Treasurer; and Sherri Clevenger, Secretary. Board officers are elected to a two-year term.
GALION, OH

