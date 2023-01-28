Read full article on original website
diehardsport.com
Michigan To Lose Out On Top Transfer Portal Target To Ohio State?
Michigan and Ohio State are believed to be the front-runners to land Ole Miss transfer portal CB Davison Igbinosun. While he visited both rivals this weekend, Igbinosun did recently see a predictioin in favor of the Buckeyes from 247sports Chris Hummer:
zagsblog.com
Four-star Class of 2025 guard Jerry Easter II planning visits
Jerry Easter II, the 4-star Class of 2025 point guard from Toledo (OH) Emmanuel Christian, has amassed nearly 30 Division 1 scholarship offers and is sorting through his recruitment. UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Ohio State, Louisville and Syracuse are among the schools involved in his recruitment, his father, Jerry Easter...
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
13abc.com
Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges
ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Swanton wrestling coach is now facing criminal charges after an incident involving the coach and a wrestler that occurred at a tournament in January. According to the Archbold Police Department, Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
13abc.com
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
13abc.com
Semi goes up in flames on I-475 near US-24
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475 near US-24 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames around noon Tuesday, according to OSHP. Troopers are responding and ask drivers to find a different route. It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was hurt in the crash....
13abc.com
TPD: minor dead after vehicle collides with pole
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning. TPD says the driver, a 26-year-old from Toledo, was heading northbound on Monroe Street when her vehicle went off the road at Robinwood Avenue and hit a light pole around 2 a.m.
13abc.com
Fire crews extinguish barn fire in Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews battled a barn fire in Oak Harbor on Tuesday night. Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire along S.R. 163. Portage Fire District Chief Barrett Dorner told 13abc crews that a single-story barn had caught fire. However, there were no injuries.
WTOL-TV
Iconic Toledo restaurant at risk of closing after decades as a Westgate staple
Uncle John's Pancake House has been a Westgate staple for over 60 years. Countless Toledoans have grown up on silver-dollar pancakes, but the specials may soon end.
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly stalked at Kroger
SANDUSKY – A 58-year-old man was charged after he allegedly sexually harassed his coworker outside Kroger Marketplace and then blocked the car she was in from leaving its parking space. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, on the afternoon of January 18, officers responded to...
Uncle John's owner offers new details on move of iconic restaurant
TOLEDO, Ohio — Pancakes, car washes and speculation made their way through Toledo this past weekend. Uncle John's Pancake House, which has been on Secor Road for 63 years is relocating. That's according to their owner of 11 years, Sal Tubeileh. On Saturday, Tubeileh announced his decision to sell...
WTOL-TV
Uncle John's Pancake House moving from long-time Secor Rd. location
The popular breakfast joint on Secor Rd. has been a Toledo staple since 1963. A neighboring car wash is looking to expand onto the Uncle John's' property.
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita announces new Board Officers
BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – January 30, 2023 – The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Mark Schneider, Board Chair; Jeff Underwood, Vice Chair; Linda Smith, Treasurer; and Sherri Clevenger, Secretary. Board officers are elected to a two-year term.
