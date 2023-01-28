ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

kazu.org

Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest in Memphis on Wednesday

The funeral for Tyre Nichols is set to be held in Memphis on Wednesday, roughly three weeks after he died following a beating by police that was caught on video and sparked a wave of protests and calls for accountability nationwide. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver Nichols' eulogy, and...
kazu.org

The city of Memphis preparing for the funeral of Tyre Nichols

The city of Memphis is preparing to bury Tyre Nichols, the Black man who died after a brutal beating at the hands of five Memphis police officers. His funeral on Wednesday morning is expected to draw thousands of mourners and also prominent African American leaders. NPR's Adrian Florido is in Memphis and joins us now. Hi, Adrian.
kazu.org

Ex-Memphis police colonel is in shock over the video of police beating Tyre Nichols

The five former Memphis cops involved in the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols are awaiting arraignment on murder charges. They were members of the city's so-called Scorpion unit designed to target crime hot spots. That was disbanded over the weekend. Lawyers for the Nichols family called it a decent and just decision, and they're also calling for more police reforms. Joining us now is pastor and retired Memphis Police Colonel James Kirkwood. He heads the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, known as CLERB. Pastor, you spent more than three decades on the Memphis Police Department. First off, what was your reaction when you saw those videos being released?
